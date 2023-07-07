Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, The Trial, Scoop: Legal dramas are a hit on OTT platforms

The web has managed to summon audiences with a hefty mix of courtroom dramas that reflect on the Indian judiciary and legal proceedings. From Guilty Minds and Criminal Justice to Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and The Trial, starring Kajol, these shows are reigning the streaming space. Bringing together a blend of emotions, real-life incidents and stories that mirror the society of today, the genre has opened up like never before.

Kajol will also soon be seen in a legal drama, Trial

Your Honor director Eeshwar Nivas shares, “As a filmmaker, the perfect juxtaposition of both sides of the justice system makes legal dramas more intense and intriguing. On the personal front, legal dramas have been my favourite subject matter, from being a cine goer to making them as a filmmaker. In the gamut of the whole process of making legal dramas, the prime objective shalt always be this denoting the importance of two great ancient Sanskrit quotes -- Satyameva Jayate (truth alone triumphs) and Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitah (Dharma protects those who protect it).”

The way realism is weaved into the real world makes for an interest watch\, feels actor Angad Bedi. “People who have not followed the case in life start following it and get to know what actually happened. For instance, I like legal dramas because of arguments from both sides. The word play of defence and prosecution is really engaging, and makes one wait for the decision,” adds the actor, who starred in The Verdict - State vs Nanavati (2019), which is based on the 1959 court case where Naval Commander KM Nanavati was tried for the murder of his wife’s lover.

For The Trial creator Suparn Verma, the key to success for legal dramas lies in the word play, and simplifying the complexities of the world. “People love good banter, and skill required to crack cases. Also, everybody likes to see justice being served, and it comes packed with a lot of emotions and drama. These are some of the things which make courtroom dramas fascinating. The idea is to have topics which come with some social context, for instance in The Trial all the cases are a reflection of what is happening in the society,” he asserts.

Criminal Justice actor Pankaj Tripathi, who essayed the role of lawyer Madhav Mishra in the show believes the audience gets a peek into the Indian judiciary through such shows. “People are not aware about the legal world in general, and they get awareness about the same with such shows, which get them hooked,” he continues, “There is engagement and awareness making it more attractive and popular. And people like it when justice is served. The legal world is complex, we have to pay special attention to simplify it for people’s consumption so that people can understand it easily. For instance, I always try to explain the meaning of a section as Madhav as people might not know about it.

Actor Kubbra Sait, who starred in courtroom drama Illegal and also features in the upcoming show, The Trial, the beauty of legal drama is updated to times that we are living in or we lived in. “There is a sense of shared experiences and it shows us the mirror to society. When things are debated in the court whether they are right or wrong, the audience becomes a part of the narrative,” she says, adding, “I feel a good legal drama can lead to conversations in the living room, and people can watch it with family as well as kids.”

Further elaborating on why legal dramas are drawing more audiences towards the genre, Criminal Justice creator Rohan Sippy says, “A well made show in this genre has a blend of great ingredients to draw an audience in and sustain their interest -- we have an incredible lead actor along with a few key continuing characters, but also every season several great new actors come in and create new dynamics on screen… well made legal dramas have the scope to pose questions about ourselves as individuals and as a society through the characters and their conflicts… the genre also works inherently on tension and intrigue, which is always an asset for a series.”

