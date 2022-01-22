Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ridhi Khakhar: After-effects linger even after testing negative for Covid-19

Actor Ridhi Khakhar opens up about her tough battle with Covid-19, and how she is working on regaining her health
Actor Ridhi Khakhar tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month
Published on Jan 22, 2022 08:43 PM IST
BySugandha Rawal

Actor Ridhi Khakhar is on the road to recovery after testing negative for Covid-19.But she admits that the virus has wreaked havoc on her health and immunity.

“I am still under the weather. I have tested negative last week but I’ve still got the after-effects of Covid, unfortunately,” says Khakhar, adding, “My symptoms lasted longer than I had expected. In fact, I am still coughing even after testing negative. My body isn’t the same anymore, I’ve lost my stamina and can’t work out as well as I used to”.

The actor believes she contracted the virus earlier this month while coming back from Dubai, where she went to meet her family. “I might have got it while travelling. Even though I tested negative, that’s why I was able to travel. So, it took 4-5 days for the symptoms to show up,” says Khakhar, who made her debut with Lust Stories, and followed it up with Reject X and Whistleblower.

Looking back, she reveals, “At first, I thought that it was a regular flu. I had eaten a lot of ice cream a day before I started showing symptoms. I decided to test once my mum started showing symptoms too, turns out both of us were positive”.

Now, she is trying to take it easy and eating the right foods to get her stamina back. When it comes to work, she says, “Now, that I’ve got the Covid antibodies in me, I’m a little less scared. By all means, I will definitely be careful while stepping on a set. I don’t want to go through this again”.

