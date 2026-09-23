Rise & Fall season 2 full list of contestants: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Swara Bhasker, Gautam Gulati to join show

While viewers are already hooked to Bigg Boss 20, another captive reality show, Rise & Fall Season 2, is all set to begin. The first season was even described by some viewers as "better than" Bigg Boss 19, and the lineup for the second season has only raised expectations further. This season features several familiar faces and comes with a special twist that gives the audience the power to decide who enters the basement as a worker and who gets to rule from the penthouse.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Swara Bhasker and Gautam Gulati among others to compete in Rise & Fall season 2.

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Here's a look at the 15 confirmed contestants of Rise & Fall season 2

1- Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka is a popular name in the television industry. She rose to fame with the television show Udaariyan and later became a household name with her stint in Bigg Boss 16. While she was amongst the top contenders and was even praised by Salman Khan for her gameplay, her journey ended at third position. After this, she worked in several music videos and led Ektaa Kapoor's show, Naagin 7.

2- Swara Bhasker

Known for films such as Veere Di Wedding, Tanu Weds Manu and Raanjhanaa, Swara has also frequently spoken publicly on social and political issues. While she has been a part of a reality show, Pati Patni Aur Panga, this will be her first time doing a captive reality show with Rise & Fall.

3- Gautam Gulati

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{{^usCountry}} The actor rose to fame with television shows such as Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and Diya Aur Baati Hum, before winning Bigg Boss 8 in 2015. Interestingly, Rise & Fall marks Gulati's return to reality TV as a contestant more than 11 years after his Bigg Boss victory. He had earlier returned to the reality-show space as a gang leader on MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand in 2023 and Roadies XX in 2025. 4-Karan Patel {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor rose to fame with television shows such as Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and Diya Aur Baati Hum, before winning Bigg Boss 8 in 2015. Interestingly, Rise & Fall marks Gulati's return to reality TV as a contestant more than 11 years after his Bigg Boss victory. He had earlier returned to the reality-show space as a gang leader on MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand in 2023 and Roadies XX in 2025. 4-Karan Patel {{/usCountry}}

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Karan is best known for playing Raman Bhalla in the popular television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which ran from 2013 to 2019 and made him a household name. He has also featured in shows including Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasamh Se and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Karan has previously participated in reality shows, including Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and The 50.

5-Sara Gurpal

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Sara is a Punjabi actor best known for her films like Manje Bistre, Shava Ni Girdhari Lal and more. She participated in Bigg Boss season 14 but was eliminated quite early in the game. Apart from Bigg Boss, she was also a part of the 2025 reality show, Reality Ranis of The Jungle 2, where she was a runner-up.

6-Tej Pratap Yadav

Son of Bihar politician Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi and a former Bihar minister, Tej Pratap has also served as an MLA and held portfolios including health and environment in the state government. His entry comes after a turbulent phase in his political career. In May 2025, Lalu Prasad Yadav announced his expulsion from the RJD and the family. Tej Pratap later formed the Janshakti Janata Dal and contested the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections from Mahua, where he finished third. Rise & Fall S2 marks his reality TV debut.

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7-Shehzad Poonawalla

A political commentator and former national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shehzad is set to make his reality television debut with Rise & Fall Season 2. His entry into the show comes shortly after he resigned from the BJP in August 2026, saying he was stepping away from the organisation because of personal and financial circumstances. He added that he would continue to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP's vision.

8-Niharika Tiwari

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Niharika is a content creator and Indian reality TV star. She first rose to fame when she participated in Roadies. She was amongst the strongest contestants in the show. She followed it with Splitsvilla 16 wherein her relationship with Sorab Bedi was loved by the audience. Recently, they announced their breakup, leaving fans heartbroken.

9-Siwet Tomar

Siwet is a model, actor and reality show star. He first participated in Roadies: Karam Ya Kaand and finished as the first runner-up. He then participated in Splitsvilla 15 where he was eliminated close to the finale. He was also a participant in The 50, and Rise & Fall will be his fourth reality show.

10-Kaira Anu

A dentist and content creator by profession, Kaira Anu rose to fame with her stint in the reality show, Splitsvilla 16. In the show, she was amongst the strongest female contestants and shared a much-discussed relationship with Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, who is currently a part of Bigg Boss 20.

11-Manish Kashyap

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Popularly known as the ‘Son of Bihar’, is a content creator and digital personality who has built a following through his videos and journalism-related content. He has a strong presence among audiences in Bihar and has previously been associated with political and social issues through his online work.

12-Raj Grover

Raj Grover is a YouTube creator and social media personality known for his comedy and everyday-life content, including videos featuring his family. He has built a sizeable digital following, with his YouTube channel crossing 15 million subscribers.

13- Anish Bhagat

Anish began his content creation journey in 2018 and rose to prominence with stories focused on people and their experiences. He has often used his platform to spotlight individuals and causes, including arranging a pilgrimage to Ram Mandir for his building’s security guard. His work has since expanded beyond social media. Anish released singles such as Souvenir and Kyu Tu Door. He was also seen in Bandish Bandits season 2 where he played the role of Kingshuk.

14-Irina Rudakova

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Irina Rudakova is a model and actor who has worked in the entertainment industry and previously participated in Bigg Boss Marathi.

15-Kajal Raghwani

Kajal is a popular Bhojpuri actor who has worked in films like Pratigya 2, Hukumat, Patna Se Pakistan, Muqaddar, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna and more. She is reportedly considered one of the highest-paid Bhojpuri stars. She boasts of 5.9 million followers on Instagram.

Prediction

With a massive fan following, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gautam Gulati, Siwet Tomar, Raj Grover and Niharika Tiwari might be able to secure their places as rulers in the penthouse. Apart from Raj Grover, rest of them already have a loyal fan base as they have previously participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss and Splitsvilla. However, it's yet to be seen if they will be able to make their place in penthouse or start as a worker in the basement.

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Audience can fix the value of their favourite contestant on Mx Player. Hosted by Virender Sehwag, the show is set to premiere on Prime Video and Mx Player on September 26.