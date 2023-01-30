Rohman Shawl reviews ex-girlfriend Sushmita Sen's Aarya 3 teaser: 'You go girl'; she reacts

Actor Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl was all smiles as he reviewed the teaser of her upcoming series Aarya 3. He took to Instagram and gave a shoutout to Sushmita. The former couple also exchanged a conversation in the comment section of his post. Sushmita found his gesture ‘too cute.’ The web series will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. (Also read: Aarya 3 teaser: Sushmita Sen smokes a cigar, has her guns ready; daughter Renee Sen says 'you are unreal')

Rohman took to Instagram and shared the teaser featuring Sushmita in a black full-sleeved top and big sunglasses as she smoked a cigar. The video collage had his reaction too. In the clip, he had a normal reaction on his face but the moment he saw her on the screen, he seemed impressed and surprised in the end.

Sharing his reaction, Rohman wrote, “Yaaar ye toh banta tha (This was coming)!! I know you all felt the same watching it (wink emoji). You go girl @sushmitasen47. Chakk de phatte (Come on, let's go).” He used ‘Aarya3’, ‘reels’ ‘reaction’, and ‘biggest fan always’ as the hashtags.

Sushmita wrote, “Too cute (grinning face with sweat and red heart emojis).” To which, Rohman replied, “Too hot (red heart emoji).” One of the fans asked Sushmita, “Chal kya raha hai (laughing emoji).” To which, Rohman wrote, “Aarya ka shoot chal raha hain!! (Aarya's shoot is going on).” Actor Karishma Lala Sharma commented, “Fireee.”

Reacting to the clip, one of Rohman's fans wrote, “Hahaha the expression.” An Instagram user commented, “You are a positive-thinking person. Love your spirit.” Another person commented, “What expression, seedha dil ko chua (It touched my heart).” “Sushmita Sen is always on fire", a person commented. “You are too cute Rohman, Sushmita Sen so hot," read a comment. Many fans posted heart emojis on the post.

Earlier in the day, Sushmita shared the teaser video on Instagram, and wrote, "She is back, and she means business #HotstarSpecials #Aarya3 , Now shooting." Her fans shared their excitement for the upcoming season in the comment section. Her daughter Renee Sen called her ‘unreal.’

Sushmita was in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl. The two met through Instagram in 2018 but broke up with him in 2021. "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over...the love remains," she had posted on her social media handle. Both of them continue to be friends as Rohman shares a good bond with her family, including her daughters, Alisah Sen and Renee Sen.

In July, last year Lalit Modi announced his relationship with Sushmita. He shared a series of photos on his social media accounts, and called her his ‘better half’. Then, a few months later, Lalit removed his Instagram profile photo with Sushmita and also changed his bio, leading to separation rumours.

Aarya 3 is directed by Ram Madhvani and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. The series also stars Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari, Sikandar Kher, and Vinod Rawat among others in pivotal roles.

