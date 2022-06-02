Saisha Shinde donates her Lock Upp earnings to LGBTQ+ organisation: "More than money the kids need love'

Saisha Shinde donated money she earned from Kangana Ranaut's reality show, Lock Upp, to an LGBTQ+ organisation. She pledged on the show that she would donate half of her earnings, and now shared that she has fulfilled her promise. She also said she would now make a monthly donation to the organisation. (Also read: Saisha Shinde says leading designer cheated on her, got her banned from work)

Saisha shared pictures from her visit to the organisation, Garima Greh, in Mumbai. She said she hopes to be part of the organisation on a regular basis, and not just contribute financially.

Posting the pictures, Saisha wrote on Instagram, "On the show LockUpp I made a pledge that I shall donate half of my earnings to LGBTQI+ organisations .. but after visiting @garima.greh.mumbai.tweet an initiation by @tweet_foundation I realised that more than money … the kids and the organisation’s need LOVE , lots of it ! Apart from the donation which I changed from a one time to a monthly amount , I’ve CHOSEN to also be a part of their lives on an ongoing basis … to bring a change to their lives and add value to their talents which is in abundance!"

A glimpse of Saisha Shinde's post.

She added, "I met a trans man here who made me see the battles of trans men in India ! And the struggle is real and extremely scarring ! But they are all such warriors , each with talent so special … that I’m gonna work as hard as I can so that those dreams come to fruition!"

Saisha's Instagram post garnered love and appreciation. Lock Upp co-contestant Nisha Rawal and former Bigg Boss contestant Diandra Soares dropped hearts in the comment section of the post. During her journey on Lock Upp, Saisha often voiced concerns for the LGBTQ+ community and promised to continue doing so after the show as well.

Saisha has started learning Kathak and shared pictures from her initiation ritual on Instagram. She could be seen with her guru in the pictures with a Nataraj idol in the background.

