Salman Khan skewers those trolling Katrina Kaif: ‘When she returns to movies, she will be fit again’

This Weekend ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 20, Salman Khan seems to be in mood to eat a few trolls alive. After removing his shirt to shut down those commenting on his changed body, he also jumped to the defence of his longtime friend and co-star Katrina Kaif.

Salman Khan has defended his ex-girlfriend and longtime friend Katrina Kaif against mean online comments about her post-par tum looks.

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Katrina has been facing horrible vitriol on social media ever since making an appearance at Ambani family’s Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai earlier this week. People have been trolling her for her weight gain after delivering her first baby.

Many have also defended Katrina against the hate and now, Salman has joined them too.

Deep Dive Why is Katrina Kaif facing social media trolling after her pregnancy? Katrina Kaif is facing social media trolling due to comments about her weight gain following the birth of her first child, as many people have criticized her appearance since her recent public appearances. How did Salman Khan respond to the trolls targeting Katrina Kaif? Salman Khan defended Katrina Kaif during a Bigg Boss episode by criticizing the trolling culture and emphasizing that everyone gains weight after pregnancy, and she should be allowed to focus on her family. What is the impact of postpartum body shaming on new mothers? Postpartum body shaming pressures new mothers to conform to societal expectations regarding their appearance, often neglecting their individual recovery timelines and the physical demands of childbirth.

During Saturday’s episode of Bigg Boss, he spoke about an issue that cropped up between contestants this week. YouTuber ScoutOP asked his YouTube and gaming community “khatam kardo isko” (finish her off), referring to Arishfa Khan after a fight during a task.

Calling out the remark, Salman Khan spoke about how trolls often target people by commenting on their looks while earning money through social media.

He said, “Kisi ko neecha dikha ke aap paise kama rahe hain” (you are making money by putting someone down). He said trolls often target celebrities over their body, weight, appearance, family, career failures and personal milestones such as motherhood, adding that “aap apni upbringing dikha rahe ho” (you are only showing your upbringing).

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking about the trolling faced by Katrina Kaif after pregnancy, he questioned why people comment on the actor’s weight and appearance when she has recently become a mother. He said, “Pregnant hone ke baad everyone puts on weight” (everyone puts on weight after becoming pregnant), adding that she would get fit again when she returned to films. He also said Kaif should be allowed to spend time with her family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about the trolling faced by Katrina Kaif after pregnancy, he questioned why people comment on the actor’s weight and appearance when she has recently become a mother. He said, “Pregnant hone ke baad everyone puts on weight” (everyone puts on weight after becoming pregnant), adding that she would get fit again when she returned to films. He also said Kaif should be allowed to spend time with her family. {{/usCountry}}

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He further criticised people who hide behind anonymous identities while trolling others, questioning why someone would be “aap khudh apni shakal se itne bezaar ho” (so dissatisfied with their own face) yet comment on another person’s appearance and weight.

He also spoke about experiencing trolling himself, saying that people celebrate others’ failures and target them for ageing. “Budha hogya, of course 60 saal ka hogaya,” he said, before adding, “You can’t be Maine Pyaar Kiya all the bloody time.”

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He questioned the motivation behind such trolling, asking, “What do you want to troll and why do you want to troll?” He also alleged that some producers or actors may encourage such behaviour by paying people to target celebrities online.