Salman Khan says he won't let anything ‘uncultural’ happen on Bigg Boss OTT

Salman Khan has been hosting the Bigg Boss show for a long time now and now he will be turning host for the OTT version of the reality show for the first time. On Friday, the actor made a stunning entry as he stood atop a moving double decker bus for the promotions. Talking about the show, Salman briefly interacted with the media and said during his time on the show, he won't let anything go against the Indian culture. Also read: Step inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house

Salman Khan on OTT

Salman Khan at the promotions of Bigg Boss OTT 2. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)(Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He told the news agency ANI, “Main OTT pe bhi kuch aisa nahin hone dunga jo culture ke khilaaf hai (I won't let anyone do something that is against our culture)... I think guidelines have also been implemented on OTT which led to the content's improvement.”

Salman Khan on censorship for OTT

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

His statement comes a few months after him voicing similar sentiments about the OTT platform and its contents. At a press conference, Salman had said earlier this year, "I really think there should be censorship on the medium (OTT). All these… vulgarity, nudity, gaali galauch (swearing) should stop. Kids as young as 15 or 16-year-old can watch them all. Would you like it if your young daughter watches it? I just think the content on OTT should be checked. Jitna clean hoga content, utna behtar hoga, viewership uski zyada hogi (the cleaner the content, the better it will be. It will also have a better viewership).”

“You have done it all – love making, kissing and exposing in scenes. And when you enter your building, your watchman has also watched your work. I just don’t think that is right for security reasons. We don’t need to do that… Hindustan mein rehte hai, thoda boht theek hai lekin itna zyada beech mein ho gya tha. Ab jake thoda control mein aya hai (You don’t need to cross the boundary. We live in India. It was way too much before, finally, it has been curbed). Now, people have started working on a lot of good and decent content,” he had also said.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bigg Boss OTT 2 will stream on Jio Cinema from June 17. The previous season was hosted by Karan Johar. With this year's ‘strange house’ theme, there are going to be 13 contestants who will be entering the Bigg Boss house, designed by Omung Kumar B. and Vanita Omung Kumar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON