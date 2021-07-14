Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Samantha Akkineni sings in throwback video from The Family Man 2 sets: 'This one is for all the bad singers'

Samantha Akkineni has shared a fun video from the time she was shooting for The Family Man 2. She made her digital debut with the show that premiered on Amazon Prime Video last month.
Actor Samantha Akkineni shared a throwback video from the time when she shot for her digital debut, The Family Man 2. In the video, she can be seen singing as she waits for her shot in a room. The show was directed by Raj and DK.

Samantha Akkineni essayed the role of Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter in the web series headlined by Manoj Bajpayee. The video that she shared on Wednesday afternoon shows her dressed as her character. She is seen grooving around the room as she sings.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the Eega star wrote, "In between shots.. #RAJI #thefamilyman2 @rajanddk For those of you asking me how I prepped for the role .. Isssa method yo Yes.. yessssss the voice .. this one is for all the bad singers … we know we suck but does it stop us .. NOOOOOOOO!!! @sadhnasingh1 for better or worse." Samantha Akkineni was seen alongside Sharib Hashmi and Shahab Ali, among others in Raj and DK's The Family Man 2.

Soon after the release of The Family Man 2 last month, Samantha Akkineni had written in an Instagram post, "When Raj and DK approached me to do the character, I was aware that portraying Raji's character required sensitivity and balance. The creative team shared documentaries of the Tamil struggle that included stories of women in the Eelam war. When I watched those documentaries, I was aghast and shocked by the troubles and unspeakable grief that the Tamils of Eelam went through over an extended period of time. I noticed that the aforementioned documentaries had only a few thousand views and that is when it dawned on me how the world just looked away when tens of thousands people of Eelam lost their lives. And, lakhs more lost their livelihood and their homes. *Countless many* continue to live in far away lands with the wounds of the civil strife still fresh in their hearts and minds.

Samantha Akkineni is best known for her roles in Eega, Mahanati, Mersal and Anjaan.

