Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares Instagram post as she begins shooting for Citadel with Varun Dhawan. See first look

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu will start shooting for the Indian installment of the Citadel Universe. The actor took to her social media accounts to announce that she has joined the team of the espionage series, where she will star alongside actor Varun Dhawan. The series will be created by the Russo brothers' AGBO for Prime Video. The shooting of Citadel is currently underway in Mumbai. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's team rubbishes reports of her being replaced in Citadel, reveals when she will start shooting)

Citadel is an upcoming web series that will also have an Indian installment of the spy series of the same name. It will be directed by the filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK and will be released on Prime Video. With Citadel, Varun is set to make his OTT debut. Samantha had previously worked with director Raj and DK in The Family Man 2.

Taking to Instagram, Samantha posted a photo with the caption, "The mission is on (fire emoticon). We have started rolling for the Indian instalment of Citadel." Samantha is seen in a different avatar, donning a leather jacket and black pants. She completed the fierce look with a sunglasses and kept her hair untied.

Earlier, there were rumours that Samantha would no longer be a part of Citadel owing to her health conditions. Last year, Samantha had said that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition myositis. On Instagram, she shared her picture sitting on a couch with an IV drip connected to her wrist. In a part of her caption, she wrote, "Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days.... physically and emotionally.... and even when it feels like I can't handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery." Samantha's publicist later released a statement that the rumours of her quitting Citadel were baseless and not true.

Samantha will be next seen in Shaakuntalam, which will release in theatres on February 17. Based on Kalidasa's acclaimed Sanskrit play Abhigyanam Shakuntalam, the film is written and directed by award-winning director Gunasekhar of the 2015 film Rudhramadevi. Shaakuntalam is absed on the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant, which is portrayed by Samantha and actor Dev Mohan, respectively. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Samantha will also be seen in the upcoming romantic drama Khushi, alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

