Samantha Ruth Prabhu's team rubbishes reports of her being replaced in Citadel, reveals when she will start shooting

After several reports claimed that actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu quit her upcoming project Citadel, her publicist has now issued a statement. As per a new report, Samantha's publicist has said that whatever has been written about the actor being replaced from the show 'is rubbish'. They also revealed when she will start shooting for Citadel. (Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu replies to troll saying 'women rise to fall')

Citadel is an upcoming web series that is an Indian installment of the spy series of the same name. Created by the filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the series will be launched exclusively on Prime Video. Apart from Samantha, it also stars Varun Dhawan. With Citadel, Varun will make his OTT debut.

As quoted by Bollywood Hungama, Samantha's publicist said, “Anything and everything written about her being replaced in Citadel is rubbish. She will begin the shoot in the second half of January.”

Last year, Samantha had said that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition myositis. On Instagram, she shared her picture sitting on a couch with an IV drip connected to her wrist.

A part of her caption read, "Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days.... physically and emotionally.... and even when it feels like I can't handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery."

Samantha will be seen in Shaakuntalam, which will hit the theatres on February 17. Based on Kalidasa's acclaimed Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam, the film is written and directed by award-winning director Gunasekhar of the 2015 film Rudhramadevi.

Shaakuntalam revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan, respectively. It will release in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Samantha will also be seen in the upcoming romantic drama Khushi, alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film is supposed to release this year.

Samantha was last seen in Yashoda, in which she played a surrogate mother. The movie was released on November 11. Yashoda left no stone unturned to impress the audience. Directed by Hari and Harish, Yashoda is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies.

