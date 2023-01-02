Samantha Ruth Prabhu replies to troll saying 'women rise to fall'

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu responded to a number of tweets that mentioned her name on Monday. The actor replied back to trolls as well as fans on Twitterq. When one of the users said that women rise "just to fall", the actor gave a befitting reply saying, "Getting back up makes it all the more sweeter my friend." (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares selfie, talks about 'easier' resolutions ahead of new year that are 'kinder and gentler')

A fan wrote, "Passing by the Vettri theatre in Chromepet, my sister and I realised it had the banners of all the movies with a woman lead. What a long way Tamil cinema has come! 10 years back this would have been unimaginable." The fan had posted pictures of the Vettri Cinema hall that huge posters with female actors on them, including the film Connect starring actor Nayanthara, Driver Jamuna starring Aishwarya Rajesh and Raangi starring Trisha Krishnan. To this Samantha responded with heart-hands emojis and wrote: "Women Rising!!" When another user responded to this tweet "just to fall," Samantha fired back with: "Getting back up makes it all the more sweeter my friend."

Getting back up makes it all the more sweeter my friend . https://t.co/UgdW7GC8EZ — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 2, 2023

Samantha took time to respond a number of other fans as well. When a fan asked "how’s life lately?", the actor replied, "Different !!" Another fan wrote, "I will always be your loyal fan, your protector, your confidante. I love you with all my heart. My love for you will always remain @Samanthaprabhu2 ma'am." Responding to the kind gesture, she reacted, "Thank you for always having my back ..the strength I still have is because of all of your prayers." Another fan wrote, "Hi @Samanthaprabhu2 You're in all my prayers, You will come back bigger and stronger, lots of lots love love", and to this Samantha said, "will be needing them."

Thankyou for always having my back ..the strength I still have is because of all of your prayers 🫶🏻 https://t.co/OSzpSYthvw — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 2, 2023

A few months ago the actor revealed that she is fighting a battle against an autoimmune condition called Myositis. She had shared a picture of herself, sitting on a couch with an IV drip on her wrist.

Samantha was last seen in Yashoda, in which she played a surrogate mother, unfolding the secrets of a serious medical crime with courage. Her next release will be in the mythological-drama film Shaakuntalam, where she plays the titular protagonist opposite actor Dev Mohan as Dushyanta. The film is slated for release on Februaray 17, 2023.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON