Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares selfie, talks about 'easier' resolutions ahead of new year that are 'kinder and gentler'

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared a new photo of herself and spoken about the upcoming year. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Samantha shared a no-makeup selfie as she smiled for the camera. Samantha wore a printed black and red night suit. (Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about 'fighting hard battles', becoming 'stronger than ever' soon. See post)

In the photo, the actor smiled as she lay down and rested her head on her arm. She captioned the post, "Function forward… control what we can!! Guess it’s time for newer and easier resolutions.. ones that are kinder and gentler on ourselves. God bless. Happy 2023!!"

"Hey queen, where are you?" reacting to the post, a fan asked. "Hii ma'am, how about your health are you ok? It's been long since I saw you, I am so happy," said another person. "Waited for your post!! You are the strongest, superwoman. Get well soon Samantha. Will always pray for you," read a comment. "Speedy recovery, we are waiting for wonder woman," said an Instagram user.

Samantha is fighting a battle against an autoimmune condition called Myositis. A few months ago, Samantha on Instagram revealed that she was diagnosed with it. She had shared a picture of herself, sitting on a couch with an IV drip on her wrist.

A part of her post read, "A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don't always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days... physically and emotionally... and even when it feels like I can't handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes."

Recently, she received a special and empowering Christmas gift from director Rahul Ravindran. Sharing the picture of the special gift, the actor wrote, "Thankyou To those of you fighting hard battles, this one's for you as well. Keep fighting... we'll be stronger than ever... and stronger forever soon."

The customized frame read, "Woman of Steel...The tunnel is dark and there's no end in sight. It was promised, but there's no sign of the light. Your feet are heavy, but you drag them with all your might. You soldier on while dousing your doubts and fright. You're made of steel and this conquest is your birthright. You keep walking and soon the sun will shine bright. You will not be denied and these delays are alright because quitters don't, only fighters like you win the fight...Because what doesn't defeat you...makes you stronger than ever...And stronger forever."

Samantha was seen in Yashoda, in which she played a surrogate mother, unfolding the secrets of a serious medical crime with courage. The movie released on November 11. Directed by Hari and Harish, Yashoda is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies.

