Samay Raina to get a new Netflix stand-up special as controversial show India's Got Latent season 2 premieres on June 20

After days of cryptic posts, fan theories and endless speculation online, Netflix and Samay Raina finally revealed what they have been working on. The streaming giant officially announced a two-project collaboration with the comedian, bringing back India's Got Latent for a second season and also developing a brand-new stand-up special. The announcement marks a major moment in Samay's career, as he expands his presence beyond YouTube while still staying connected to the audience that helped build his massive following.

A new Netflix stand-up special is also on the way

Samay Raina expands Netflix deal with Latent season 2 and new special.

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Netflix has also confirmed that Samay is working on an all-new stand-up comedy special that will be released exclusively on the platform. While details about the title and release date have not been announced yet, the special is expected to feature Samay's signature style of observational comedy, personal stories and sharp humour.

India's Got Latent season 2 will stream on Netflix and YouTube together

In a first-of-its-kind move, India's Got Latent season 2 will premiere on June 20, 2026, at 7 pm IST on both Netflix and YouTube simultaneously. The decision ensures that viewers who have followed the show since its YouTube days can continue watching it for free, while Netflix subscribers can enjoy an ad-free viewing experience. New episodes will be released every two weeks.

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{{^usCountry}} The dual-platform release is being seen as an unusual but smart strategy that allows Samay to retain his loyal digital audience while also reaching a much wider global audience through Netflix. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The dual-platform release is being seen as an unusual but smart strategy that allows Samay to retain his loyal digital audience while also reaching a much wider global audience through Netflix. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Alia Bhatt and Sharvari will kick off the new season {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alia Bhatt and Sharvari will kick off the new season {{/usCountry}}

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The first episode is set to begin with plenty of star power. Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari will appear as special guests. The duo is expected to promote their upcoming YRF Spy Universe film, Alpha.

Samay Raina took to Instagram on Saturday to share the YouTube link for the first episode of India's Got Latent Season 2. The post featured a thumbnail image of special guests Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, both seen laughing on set. Alia was also spotted wearing a cap with the word Alpha written on it, a nod to their upcoming film. Joining them in the image were Samay himself, comedian Ashish Solanki and Balraj Ghai. Sharing the link, Samay tagged Alia and Sharvari and wrote, “Are we ready to start the show?”

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A new chapter for Samay Raina

India's Got Latent was pulled from YouTube following a major controversy involving guest Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks on an episode. The incident sparked widespread backlash, resulting in multiple FIRs and legal challenges for the guests including Ashish Chanchalani, Apoorva Mukhija, leaving many viewers questioning whether the show would ever make a comeback.

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