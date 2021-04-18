Second wave of pandemic made Priya Banerjee skip birthday celebrations with family in Canada

Actor Priya Banerjee turned a year older on April 16, but it was not the celebration that she wanted for her 29th birthday. The actor has been under home quarantine and could not visit her family in Canada due to the second wave of Covid-19 in India.

“Well this will be the second year that I’ll be celebrating my birthday away from home, thanks to Covid,” shares a rather disappointed Banerjee, known for her performance in web series such as Twisted 3, Jamai 2.0 and Bekaaboo 2.

So, how were her celebrations this year? “I did exactly what I did last year — stayed in, did zoom calls with family and friends, and cut a cake. I would definitely be back home in Canada with family as soon as it’s safe to travel and the virus is in control,” she says, adding, “I feel now after Covid I appreciate being with family a lot more than I did before, and I hope that I get to visit them super soon.”

Before the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, Banerjee was shooting, but now the pandemic has once affected work as shoots have been stalled and there’s are strict restrictions including a weekend lockdown in Mumbai.

As for her birthday wish, the actor says all she wants is the Covid scare to end soon. “So, the world can go back to its normal self like before. We are all going through tough times and I’m sure we will come out of this stronger,” she concludes.