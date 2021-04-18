Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Second wave of pandemic made Priya Banerjee skip birthday celebrations with family in Canada
web series

Second wave of pandemic made Priya Banerjee skip birthday celebrations with family in Canada

Actor Priya Banerjee says because of Covid, she appreciates being with family a lot more than before.
By Juhi Chakraborty
UPDATED ON APR 18, 2021 12:57 AM IST
Priya Banerjee celebrated her 29th birthday on April 16.

Actor Priya Banerjee turned a year older on April 16, but it was not the celebration that she wanted for her 29th birthday. The actor has been under home quarantine and could not visit her family in Canada due to the second wave of Covid-19 in India.

“Well this will be the second year that I’ll be celebrating my birthday away from home, thanks to Covid,” shares a rather disappointed Banerjee, known for her performance in web series such as Twisted 3, Jamai 2.0 and Bekaaboo 2.

So, how were her celebrations this year? “I did exactly what I did last year — stayed in, did zoom calls with family and friends, and cut a cake. I would definitely be back home in Canada with family as soon as it’s safe to travel and the virus is in control,” she says, adding, “I feel now after Covid I appreciate being with family a lot more than I did before, and I hope that I get to visit them super soon.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Abhilash Thapliyal: I am getting calls for different projects after Aspirants, which have got pushed

Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Walker's Captain America shield inspires memes

Ritam: With Covid surge it has become scary to shoot now

Gayathiri: Now, I don’t even have guts to go to Dubai and shoot until the Covid crisis completely goes off

Before the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, Banerjee was shooting, but now the pandemic has once affected work as shoots have been stalled and there’s are strict restrictions including a weekend lockdown in Mumbai.

As for her birthday wish, the actor says all she wants is the Covid scare to end soon. “So, the world can go back to its normal self like before. We are all going through tough times and I’m sure we will come out of this stronger,” she concludes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP