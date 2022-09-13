Seema Sajdeh shares pics with Indian Matchmaking's Sima Taparia, says, 'we agree to disagree'. See pics

Seema Sajdeh who recently appeared on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives has shared a bunch of photos with Netflix's show, Indian Matchmaking's Sima Taparia on Instagram. Sharing the photos, Seema wrote, “When we agree to disagree.” Also Read: Indian Matchmaking's Sima Taparia is ‘horrified’ as Seema Sajdeh tells her she ‘likes women'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the first picture, Seema and Sima are standing opposite each other. In another one, Seema kept her hand on Sima's shoulder as they posed for a photo.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives revolves around Sanjay Kapoor's wife Chunky Pandey's wife Bhavna Pandey, actor Samir Soni's wife Neelam Kothari, and Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an episode from the show's second season, Sima visited tried to help Seema Sajdeh to find a match. When she asked Seema why her marriage of 22 years with Sohail Khan broke, she said that their views did not match. Sima asked why it took 22 years to figure that out. Seema seemed upset at this and joked that she actually likes women. Sima was visibly not happy about her comment. In her piece to camera, Seema laughed as she spoke about Sima. “I think she was sweating a little bit when I asked her that.”

Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan tied the knot in 1998 and welcomed their first child, son Nirvan in 2000. In June 2011, the couple welcomed their second son Yohan via surrogacy. They filed for divorce earlier this year and after going ahead with the legal proceedings; Seema changed her Instagram name from Seema Khan to Seema Kiran Sajdeh. At the beginning of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Season 2, Seema removed the nameplate outside her house and changed it from Khan to her and her kids' first names - Seema, Nirvan and Yohan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON