Indian Matchmaking's Sima Taparia is ‘horrified’ as Seema Sajdeh tells her she ‘likes women'

Indian Matchmaking's Sima Taparia appeared on Netflix's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2. Maheep Kapoor shared a bunch of pictures from the show on Instagram handle. In one of the photos, Maheep, Seema Sajdeh and Neelam Kothari are seen posing with Sima. Also Read: Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2's Seema Sajdeh says she feels 'bad' for the brides in weddings: 'Matt maari gayi'

In one photo, Maheep, Seema, Neelam and Bhavana posed together. In another one, they got clicked with Karan Johar. In the last picture, Seema is seen holding a camera for a selfie, as she posed with Neelam, Maheep and Sima Taparia.

One fan commented, “The crossover we never wanted. #simataparia.” Another one said, “Omg Sima aunty made it into the visit."

Sima Taparia also made a guest appearance on the show, helping out Seema Sajdeh find a match. When she asked Seema why her marriage of 22 years with Sohail Khan broke, she said that their views did not match. Sima asked why it took 22 years to figure that out. Seema seemed upset at this and joked that she actually likes women. Sima was visibly not happy about her comment. In her piece to camera, Seema laughed as she spoke about ‘horrified’ Sima. “I think she was sweating a little bit when I asked her that.” When Maheep asked if Sima can find Seema a ‘bride’, she said clearly, “That I don't do. In India it's not open yet so I'm not doing that. We'll see in the future but not now.”

Directed by Uttam Domale, the show features actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Pandey's wife Bhavana Pandey, actor Samir Soni's wife Neelam Kothari, and Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema Sajdeh in lead roles. Apart from them, Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Chunkey Panday, Bobby Deol, Jackie Shroff, Gauri Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, rapper Badshah, and Karan Johar have cameos in the upcoming season.

Produced by Karan Johar, the show showcases the daily routines of some famous Bollywood celebrities and their luxurious lives. The first season of the show was out in November 2020 and faced a lot of backlash on social media.

The first season of Indian Matchmaking premiered on Netflix in 2020 and introduced Mumbai-based matchmaker Sima Taparia, who tries to find matches for men and women who wish to marry, based on their personal expectations, backgrounds, and social status. Sima Taparia secured a nomination at the 73rd Emmy Awards under the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category. The famous line from the show, "Hello, I am Sima Taparia from Mumbai," had gone viral on social media ever since the show had released. The second season of the show was dropped last month.

