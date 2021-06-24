Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Sex Education 3: Netflix unveils season 3 release date with new pics and new school uniforms for the gang
web series

Sex Education 3: Netflix unveils season 3 release date with new pics and new school uniforms for the gang

Netflix has shared the release date for the upcoming third season of their hit show, Sex Education. The show will bring back the entire main cast.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 24, 2021 09:26 PM IST
Emma Mackey and Aimee Lou Wood in the third season of Sex Education.

Netflix has unveiled the release date for the third season of their highly anticipated show, Sex Education. The new season will be out on September 13.

Taking to their social media accounts, Netflix also shared four new pictures from the third season. The photos show the entire gang in school uniforms. Until last season, they had all been going to school in casual outfits.

Aimee Lou Wood's Aimee and Emma Mackey's Maeve are seen in plaid skirts and blue shirts. While Aimee is wearing the school blazer, Maeve is seen wearing her usual, grunge, black leather jacket. Asa Butterfield's Otis and Ncuti Gatwa's Eric are also seen at school, sharing a funny moment.

There are also Connor Swindells as a sad Adam in a bus and Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson and Chinenye Ezeudu as Viv. The entire main cast of the show, including Gillian Anderson, will be returning for the new season.

Fans are excited to watch the show's new season. "Wait a minute, why are they wearing an uniform," asked a fan. "im so excited netflix u just made my whole day," wrote another.

Also read: BTS ARMY is relieved as South Korean govt says they would delay band's mandatory military service

Sex Education follows lives of a few English high school kids and their relationship with sex and love. The show was an instant hit with the audiences around the world. Speaking to Hindustan Times about their show, Asa had said, “It was amazing to hear the impact the show had there (in Poland). There isn’t a real sex education system in their schools. It’s not something that’s taught, it’s just something that’s brushed under the carpet, and you learn it when you learn it.”

Ncuti had added, “It’s something that affects all of us, regardless of your attitude. It’s something you can relate to, no matter where you are on the globe.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
netflix sex education ott

Related Stories

tv

Sex Education cast exclusive interview: Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa on relevance of the show in repressed nations

UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2020 10:06 AM IST
tv

Sex Education season 2 review: Netflix’s terrific teen comedy is still a turn-on

UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2020 06:24 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Needy little lamb asks human for pets, ‘cutest thing’ say netizens

Museum in Berlin opens kids' museum about Noah's Ark with recycled materials

Odisha man makes miniature statue of Lord Jagannath using 1475 ice-cream sticks

This nani has a savage reaction to woman’s new bodysuit, has netizens in splits
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
UEFA Euro 2020
Britney Spears
Petrol Price
PM Narendra Modi
Covid Vaccine
Kabir Das Jayanti 2021
Virat Kohli
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP