Shilpa Shinde says she missed Salman Khan when Shivangi Joshi ‘insulted’ her on Lock Upp 2: ‘Things were not telecast’

Television actors Shilpa Shinde and Shivangi Joshi were often at loggerheads during their stint on Lock Upp Season 2. The two got into several heated arguments and ugly fights throughout the captive reality show. While Lock Upp was a new experience for Shivangi, Shilpa was already familiar with the reality show format, having previously participated in Bigg Boss and emerged as its winner.

Shilpa Shinde says she missed Salman Khan as the host in Lock Upp

Shilpa Shinde says she missed Salman Khan as host when Shivangi insulted her in Lock Upp 2.

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In a recent interaction with the media, Shilpa revealed that she missed Salman Khan during her Lock Upp stint. She also claimed that Shivangi had “insulted” her on the show, alleging that the hosts did not call out the behaviour and that the incident was not shown in the telecast.

Shilpa got emotional while interacting with the media and admitting that she missed Salman as the host of Lock Upp. She said, “Very frankly, a lot of things were not telecast. The way I was spoken to, especially Shivangi Joshi's age-shaming and work-shaming, was very insulting. That reminded me of how Salman ji used to take a stand on such issues. I missed that here.”

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{{^usCountry}} She added that while she felt Farah Khan liked her as a contestant and did not show any partiality, she was still upset when Shivangi Joshi's gameplay was praised by the hosts. She said, "After that, when you say that you are playing the game really well, you are also sending a message to today's youth that speaking disrespectfully and responding in this manner means you are playing a good game. I didn't like that, and I genuinely missed Salman sir because there is no one like him." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added that while she felt Farah Khan liked her as a contestant and did not show any partiality, she was still upset when Shivangi Joshi's gameplay was praised by the hosts. She said, "After that, when you say that you are playing the game really well, you are also sending a message to today's youth that speaking disrespectfully and responding in this manner means you are playing a good game. I didn't like that, and I genuinely missed Salman sir because there is no one like him." {{/usCountry}}

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In the show, Shivangi often questioned Shilpa’s lack of work, attributing it to her personality. Shilpa, in turn, repeatedly accused Shivangi of faking her personality and “using” Harshad Chopda to further her game. The two got into an ugly fight when Shilpa claimed that Shivangi had affairs with almost all the co-actors she has ever worked with.

Lock Upp 2 finale

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The reality show concluded on August 5, with Shreya Kalra defeating Shivangi Joshi to lift the trophy. Shilpa was seen breaking down in tears as Shreya was announced as the winner. Shreya and Shilpa shared a strong friendship inside the house and often stood up for each other during fights with other inmates. Shivangi and Yogesh Rawat finished as the runners-up.