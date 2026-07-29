Lock Upp: Shivangi Joshi breaks down while recalling being molested as a child: ‘We used to call him mama ji’

Actor Shivangi Joshi made a heartbreaking revelation in the latest episode of Lock Upp 2. Shivangi opened up about a traumatic childhood experience, saying she was molested as a child by a close family friend, a man she trusted and affectionately called “mamaji.”

Shivangi Joshi recalls groping incident

Shivangi Joshi made the confession in an episode of Lock Upp.

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Shivangi opened up about a traumatic chapter from her childhood on the latest episode of Lock Upp 2, revealing that she was molested by a man she had trusted and considered her uncle. The actor credited Ram Kapoor, Harshad Chopda and her fellow contestants for giving her the strength to finally open up about the experience she had carried for years.

In the episode, Shivangi said, “Meri mummy ke muh-bole bhai the (He was like a brother to my mother). We used to call him mama ji, and he was a very reputed man. When the conversation was happening that now I will be leaving for Mumbai and I want to be an actor, he used that a lot. He was my uncle, so mumma also used to fully trust him. At that time, he used to tell my mom that he would pick me up from school. In the beginning, he used to tell me that since you are going to Mumbai for acting, you need to learn how to drive a car. He used to ask me to sit in his lap and hold the steering and move it, saying, ‘You will learn it.’ I used to sit in his lap, and mujhe samajh nahi aata tha ki kya ho raha hai (I didn’t understand what was happening) and with what intentions. I used to do it, but I didn’t like it, so I told him that I don’t want to learn it."

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{{^usCountry}} Fighting back tears, the actor went on to recall another incident, saying that the man took advantage of a time when she was home alone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fighting back tears, the actor went on to recall another incident, saying that the man took advantage of a time when she was home alone. {{/usCountry}}

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Shivangi shared, “One day, my mom and dad had to go somewhere, so he came home at night. He then started telling me that if you are going to Mumbai, you will have to do different kinds of scenes. Then suddenly, he started holding me, and he told me that I needed to be prepared for all kinds of scenes. Then he kissed me on my forehead and then my cheeks, and when he tried to kiss me on my lips, I pushed him and mistakenly hit him. That angered him, and he threw me on the floor… I don’t know what would have happened that day, but by God’s grace, my mom and dad arrived. My dad heard me screaming; he came and saw that and beat the uncle, and then threw him out of the house. After that day, I couldn’t step out of the house for many days."

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About Lock Upp

The latest episodes saw former contestants Harshad Chopda and Yogesh Rawat re-enter the show. Harshad defeated Sufi Motiwala, while Yogesh defeated Dheeraj Dhoopar in separate tasks to secure their places back in Lock Upp. Harshad also confronted Dheeraj for voting him out and called him "insecure". Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp is available to stream on Netflix.