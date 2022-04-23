Shreyas Talpade on being ‘written off’: The last few years haven’t been really great for me in terms of my career

The four months of 2022 for actor Shreyas Talpade have been good on his career front. However, he admits that the recent years have not been kind. “For a year to start on a great note, there are always years before that, which have not gone great. That’s one thing I’ve learnt myself over the years. Lately, the last few years haven’t been really great for me in terms of my career. I was pretty much written off. To bounce back is truly a blessing. You need to do your work and wait for time to turn around for you. Destiny is such that she will test you right to the last moment. When you are about to give up, then it starts showing the result. Nothing is sweeter than success,” Talpade shares.

While he speaks about the last years when he delivered box office duds, he adds, “It was terrifying, to say the least. You keep trying various things. Some things don’t work and then some things work but nothing happens for you. We are humans! Self-doubt creeps in and tells you that this is it, you probably have to look for something else now. But that is the time you just have to focus on what you love the most. For me, it was acting.”

Talpade’s recent digital film Kaun Pravin Tambe? and the thunderous success of Pushpa (he voiced the Hindi version) have made the actor get his mojo back. He admits that in the lul phase, he “started looking” for other options. “I felt something was going wrong. I’m not able to figure it out. Maybe I’m not meant for this (acting). But then you realise I cannot do anything else. I had shut all other doors for myself. I’ve invested so much of my time and this is what I love doing,” he recalls.

