Sidharth Shukla says Shehnaaz Gill is thin now, she wants him to stop doing ‘gandi baatein’

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill joined Karan Johar on the Sunday Ka War episode of Bigg Boss OTT. During their appearance, Karan tried his best to get them to confess their feelings for each other.

In a video from the episode, shared on Instagram, Sidharth said Shehnaaz has indeed lost weight. “Ab patli hogai hai (she’s thin now),” Siddharth said, hugging her from the side. “Mujhe toh pehle bhi bahut acchi lagti thi, abhi bhi bahut acchi lagti hai (She looked to me earlier as well),” he said. “Ab different lagrai hai, which is also very good,” he added.

Karan asked Siddharth if he was ‘enjoying’ the new look of Shehnaaz. “I am liking the difference,” he said, leaving Shehnaaz in splits. She grew a bit bashful and called their talk ‘gandi baatein (double meaning)’.

The rumoured couple also recreated a dance sequence from Karan's movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Sidharth looked into Shehnaaz's eyes and said, "Kuch kuch hota hai Shehnaaz, tum nahi samjhogi (Something happens, Shehnaaz, you wouldn't understand)."

She said, “Hone de (Let it happen),” leaving everyone in splits. They also danced to Twada Kutta Tommy, Sadda Kutta Kutta with Karan.

Shehnaaz and Siddharth were part of the 13th season of the show in 2019. They met for the first time on the show and grew close. They have not confirmed that they are dating each other but are often seen on dates together.

During a recent appearance on Social Media Star, Shehnaaz Gill called their relationship a pure one. She added that this must be the reason why people love seeing them together so much.

Shehnaaz will soon be seen in a movie with Diljit Dosanjh and recently made her debut on Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar.