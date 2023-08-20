Simi Garewal says after watching Made in Heaven, other series ‘look so downmarket’; divides internet: 'Lame statement'

Simi Garewal has shared an Instagram post about Prime Video's Made in Heaven season 2. On Sunday, the veteran actor and talk show host known for her show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal said that the web series 'cannot be described without superlative'. Along with a poster of Made in Heaven 2, Simi wrote in her caption that after watching the show, 'other series look so downmarket'. Her remark attracted all kinds of reactions. Also read: Zeenat Aman calls Sobhita Dhulipala 'a vision, albeit a complicated one' in Made in Heaven 2; she reacts

What Simi said about Made in Heaven

Simi Garewal has reviewed the series Made in Heaven.

Recently veteran actor Zeenat Aman and actor Katrina Kaif also reviewed the web series created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, praising Made in Heaven 2 makers and cast on Instagram.

Now, Simi has showered love on the show, writing, “Made in Heaven season 1 and 2 can't be described without superlatives. It's a gold standard in each aspect of filmmaking. Acting, visuals, aesthetics, screenplay everything. Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, you are brilliant! But you've messed with my head. No other series look so downmarket...”

Reactions to Simi's statement

"Simi Garewal's praising MIH (Made in Heaven) sounds cool, but she finds other programmes 'downmarket'. It is a lame statement from the noble lady," wrote a person. A comment on Simi's post also read, "Watch Queen’s Gambit..." Another person wrote, "I wish the storyline and realism was as good as the aesthetics. Especially season 2 was pretty far from the gold standard."

Some also agreed with Simi. A person commented, "Can't agree more... absolutely loved it." One wrote, "I agree with Simi, I love how realistic it is, and how morally grey. Am in awe of the team." A person also wrote, "Ohhh I completely agree!! Emotions, multi-layers of human aspect along with superlative production value and narrative to another frequency!!" Another comment read, "I swear! Same condition here ! Love and respect for Made in Heaven all the way from Bangladesh."

About Made in Heaven 2

Made in Heaven season 2 began streaming on Prime Video on August 9. In the new season, Sobhita Dhulipala's Tara and Arjun Mathur's Karan are back as wedding planners, organising grander weddings with more drama and chaos.

Apart from Sobhita and Arjun, Made In Heaven 2 features the same cast as season 1 – Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora and Shivangi Rastogi – along with some new faces, such as Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh and Trinetra Haldar.

Actors such as Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Shibani Dandekar, Neelam Kothari and Sarah Jane Dias, among others, were seen as brides in the second season, which had episodes directed by Zoya, Reema, Neeraj Ghaywan, Alankrita Shrivastava and Nitya Mehra.

Controversy around the show

Recently, the show made headlines after Dalit author and journalist Yashica Dutt demanded due credit in Made in Heaven 2. In a long Instagram post, she had said that her book, Coming Out as Dalit: A Memoir, served as an inspiration in the Neeraj Ghaywan-directed fifth episode in the Prime Video series featuring Radhika Apte as Pallavi Menke. Made in Heaven 2 makers had then taken to social media to deny all claims made by Yashica.

Soon after, they found themselves receiving flak from fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani. Taking to Instagram Stories, he said that an episode of Made in Heaven 2 used his designs but without credit, and that he didn't know his creations would be presented by a 'fictitious designer' having a 'fictitious label' on the show.

