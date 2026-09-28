Siwet Tomar evicted from Rise & Fall season 2? New promo hints at his physical fight with Shehzad Poonawalla. Watch

Rise & Fall Season 2 commenced just two days ago, and the show has already taken over the internet. A new promo for the upcoming episode shows Shehzad Poonawalla and Siwet Tomar getting into a verbal argument, which later appears to turn violent. The internet is now buzzing with reports of Siwet’s eviction just two days into the show.

Siwet Tomar and Shehzad Poonawalla's fight

Siwet Tomar and Shehzad Poonawalla get into a fight on Rise & Fall season 2.

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In the promo that has surfaced online, the contestants in the penthouse are asked to name a contestant among them who they think is not capable of becoming the ultimate ruler. Shehzad took Siwet’s name, saying he blindly trusts anything Karan Patel tells him. This did not sit well with Siwet, who then accused Shehzad of asking for his “support” when he wanted to stand against Swara Bhasker. He further called Shehzad “sewak”.

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{{^usCountry}} The fight escalated when Shehzad talked about Siwet siding with Swara after previously saying that he would not speak to her until she apologised for her remarks on Rajput women, referring to her comments on the Jauhar scene in Padmaavat. At the end of the promo, Siwet is seen aggressively charging towards Shehzad, while Swara comes in between them and tells Siwet, “Don’t hit him.” While it is still unclear whether Siwet actually hit Shehzad, the internet is buzzing with reactions. Several reports claim that Siwet has been kicked out of the show for violence. The episode is set to air today on MX Player and Prime Video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fight escalated when Shehzad talked about Siwet siding with Swara after previously saying that he would not speak to her until she apologised for her remarks on Rajput women, referring to her comments on the Jauhar scene in Padmaavat. At the end of the promo, Siwet is seen aggressively charging towards Shehzad, while Swara comes in between them and tells Siwet, “Don’t hit him.” While it is still unclear whether Siwet actually hit Shehzad, the internet is buzzing with reactions. Several reports claim that Siwet has been kicked out of the show for violence. The episode is set to air today on MX Player and Prime Video. {{/usCountry}}

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Shehzad Poonawalla is a political commentator and former BJP national spokesperson. He recently left the BJP and has made a transition to reality TV with Rise & Fall Season 2. Siwet, on the other hand, has appeared on three reality shows, including Roadies, Splitsvilla and The 50. The reality TV star is also a content creator.

About Rise & Fall Season 2

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In Rise & Fall, the contestants are divided into two groups: Rulers and Workers. While the Rulers live in a penthouse and enjoy all the luxuries, they largely make decisions and have fewer responsibilities when it comes to completing tasks. The Workers, on the other hand, have to carry out tasks for the Rulers and are deprived of many luxuries, sometimes even having to manage without a bed.

The show features 15 contestants, including Gautam Gulati, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tej Pratap Yadav, Shehzad, Karan Patel, Kaira Anu, Niharika Tiwari, Raj Grover, Anish Bhagat and Sara Gurpal, among others. Hosted by Virender Sehwag, the show premiered on September 26 and is available to watch on MX Player and Prime Video every day at 12 pm.