Sobhita Dhulipala has glamour but she's 'a thinking actress', says Anil Kapoor: 'You talk about her great body but...'

Actor Anil Kapoor has singled out praise for co-star Shobhita Dhulipala, who stars in The Night Manager. The trailer of the highly-anticipated series that also stars actor Aditya Roy Kapur was released earlier this week. Anil Kapoor said that Sobhita is not only beautiful but also a 'thinking actress.' (Also read: Anil Kapoor says it's become 'tougher' to impress audience after decades in films: 'Only hard work doesn’t make the cut')

The Night Manager, which is based on the original British series that had Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman, stars Anil Kapoor with Aditya Roy Kapur and Shobita Dhulipala in the lead. It marks the Indian adaptation of a British series where stars Anil and Aditya are pitted against each other in the backdrop of illegal arms deals. The drama series is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar on February 17.

During the trailer launch, Anil Kapoor praised Sobhita Dhulipala, who has acted in Made in Heaven, Horror Stories and Kurup. He said, "When you talk about Sobhita you talk about glamour, you talk about what a great body she has, that’s the first impression you get because she is so pretty. But to get someone who is a thinking actress also where she’s taken something God given and still wants to do and give her best, is a wonderful quality about her. She is terrific."

At the trailer launch, Sobhita caught the attention of everyone with her onscreen appearance in the series where she seems to play the role of a femme fatale. She brings in the glamour backed with her solid acting chops in the series. Apart from The Night Manager, Sobhita also has Hollywood film Monkey Man and Amazon Prime Video's highly-anticipated Made In Heaven 2' in the pipeline this year.

Earlier, Anil Kapoor had also commented how hard it has become to entertain and do work that excites the audiences, adding: “After working for so many years it has become very, very tricky, what should I do, what have I done that people have not already seen me do. It is very tough and every day it is becoming tougher to excite the audience with so much stuff happening around. One needs blessings, only hard work doesn’t (make the cut) anymore."

Anil Kapoor was last seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, alongside Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. He has Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as his upcoming projects in the pipeline.

