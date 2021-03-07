Sonakshi Sinha debuts fierce cop look from Amazon series, Huma Qureshi jokes ‘I didn’t do anything illegal’

Sonakshi Sinha, who is all set to make her digital debut with an Amazon Prime Video series directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, has shared her first look from the show. She plays a tough police officer in the as-yet-untitled series, which also stars Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah.

In an Instagram post, Sonakshi wrote, “There’s no limit to what women can accomplish. Our collective belief in this has only been reinforced time and again. And on the eve of #WomensDay, we’re taking things up a notch! Can’t wait to show everyone yet again how girls get it done! Coming soon to serve and protect on @primevideoIN.”

Zaheer Iqbal, who has been linked to Sonakshi in the past, was one of the first to react. He dropped fire and ‘hands raised in the air’ emojis on the post. “Madame I didn’t do anything illegal Madame .. sorry Madame,” Huma Qureshi quipped. “Oye hoyeeee @aslisona zabardast!!!” Maniesh Paul wrote.

Reema showered praise on Sonakshi and said in a statement, “Sonakshi is an actor with the ability to seamlessly fit into every character she plays. She plays a tough cop in the series, and it is a delight to see her sink her teeth into the skin of the character.”

Sonakshi was last seen on the big screen in Dabangg 3 opposite Salman Khan. The film, which marked the debut of Saiee Manjrekar, failed to live up to box office expectations.

Sonakshi will be seen next in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s war-drama, Bhuj: The Pride of India. Set during the India-Pakistan war of 1971, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar and Ammy Virk. It is scheduled for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar.