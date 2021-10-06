Squid Game: From Jung Ho-yeon's North Korean accent to foreshadowed deaths, 5 details you didn't notice in Netflix show

Squid Game has taken the world by storm. While the Korean survival drama has fans discussing theories for a probable second season, a certain section of the Squid Game viewers are also discovering details about the show that might have gone unnoticed by many.

Before we proceed, spoilers ahead:

Jung Ho-yeon's North Korean accent:

Jung Ho-yeon played the role of Kang Sae-byeok, player number 67. Sae-byeok was a North Korean defector who participated in the game show to help bring her family together. A few viewers noticed that Sae-byeok speaks with a North Korean accent on two occasions: when she talks to the dealer who promised to help her family and her brother.

“I watched with my boyfriend who's Korean and he pointed out Sae-byeok has a North Korean accent but non-Korean viewers would have no clue!!” a social media user noticed. “Also she hides her accent around the other Koreans and it only comes out when she's with her brother it made me cry when I heard it,” another user added.

The deaths were foreshadowed:

A Facebook user, Hiro Fitzherbert, noticed that crucial deaths in the series were foreshadowed. They noted that events in the second episode, titled Hell, teased their deaths. “Deok-su jumped off the bridge in episode 2. He was eliminated in the game by falling off the bridge. Ali took the money from his boss. He was eliminated when someone took the marbles from him. Sae-byeok threatened someone with a knife on their throat. She was eliminated when someone stabbed her on her neck. Sang-woo tried to kill himself in episode 2. He was eliminated in the game when he killed himself. Gi-hun swore on his mother's life. His mother died in the end,” they wrote.

Games on the wall:

Through the nine episodes, the games that were being played in the series were also drawn on the wall. However, not many noticed until the last two episode, when the room was left with just three contestants.

Red Light, Green Light doll's hairpin:

Although a small detail, but Squid Game's doll, seen in the first episode of the show, wears a Squid Game-inspired hairpin. The doll exists in actual life and is on display in Jincheon County in Chungcheongbuk-do Province, South Korea. The statue has drawn everyone's attention, including rapper Cardi B. Her current Twitter display picture is of the doll with a blue wig.

Inspiration from Judy Chicago’s dinner party:

A few Twitter users noticed that Squid Game drew inspiration from Judy Chicago's The Dinner Party and Rothschild’s Surrealist Ball. The Dinner Party is considered to be one of the earliest pieces of feminist art, and it features a long, triangular banquet table, featuring plate settings for '39 figures of women’s history.’ The art work seems to have inspired the final meal, as shown in Squid Game episode eight. A Twitter user wrote, “The dinner scene in the finale of squid game is such a great reference to The Dinner Party by Judy Chicago.”