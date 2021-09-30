Squid Game's Indian actor Anupam Tripathi has an interesting connection with Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo

Squid Game has become one of the most watched shows of the year. The show has ranked No. 1 in 90 countries, including the US, in 10 days. The Netflix series, from South Korea, revolves around a group of people who sign up to participate in games played by children. However, things take a bloody turn when the players learn that there are deadly consequences to losing the games. While the series features many Korean stars, there is also an Indian actor in the mix -- Anupam Tripathi.

The New Delhi-based actor plays Player No 199, from Pakistan. However, before the series, Anupam starred in other K-dramas in small roles. One of them was the famous Descendants of The Sun. The show starred Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo in the lead roles. In the sixth episode, Anupam played a man who was injured in an earthquake.

Anupam Tripathi in Descendants of The Sun.

In the scene, after Song Hye-kyo's chracter tends to his wounds, he offers his shoes to her so that she can attend to the injured comfortably. Anupam returned for another Song Joong-ki project, this time a movie called Space Sweepers, which released earlier this year. In the movie, he played antagonist James Sullivan's assistant. He also appeared in Song Joong-ki's Arthdal Chronicles.

Anupam Tripathi in Space Sweepers.

Apart from these projects, Anupam has also been credited in the film An Ode to My Father, which was remade as Bharat by Salman Khan. Anupam also starred in the hit show Hospital Playlist.

Anupam travelled to South Korea to pursue a course in acting in 2010. “I spent 10 years in Korea as a student and a theatre actor with the thought of persevering every day,” he said according to Yonhap News. He added that his parents weren't on board with his decision to pursue acting. “My father, who came from a middle-class family in India, said that I should study and get a job and earn money,” he said.

The success of Squid Game has made his family proud. “My mother and brothers are both proud of me. I was convinced that what I was doing was a good thing. However, my father, who passed away in 2017, would have liked it if he had seen it, but it’s too bad,” he said.