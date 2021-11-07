Stranger Things 4 teaser: Eleven's ‘best spring break ever’ in Hawkins features a 'massacre'. Watch

Netflix has finally released the teaser of the highly-anticipated season 4 of Stranger Things. The video, a little more than a minute, reveals that Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) has moved to California. However, her heart remains in Hawkins.

Stranger Things 4 teaser begins with the aftermath of the events that played out in season 3 finale. Eleven is forced to move to the new city after Jim Hopper (David Harbour) vanishes. While she tries to adapt to the new school, her classmates aren't as welcoming.

In a letter she writes to Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), she tells him that she would be returning to Hawkins for spring break and is convinced that it is going to be the 'best spring break ever'. However, it doesn't seem so, at least not in the conventional sense.

The teaser shows glimpses of Mike's mother Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) receiving a mysterious doll, a shoot out and more.

Besides the teaser, Netflix also released a video featuring the titles of the episodes of Stranger Things 4. These include The Hellfire Club, Vecna’s Curse, The Monster and the Superhero, Dear Billy, The Nina Project, The Dive, The Massacre at Hawkins Lab, Papa and The Piggyback.

Earlier this year, at Netflix's Tudum festival, fans were given a tour of an old, abandoned house. In the clip, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) Steve (Joe Keery) and others look around the creepy house while a grandfather's clock chimes the beginning of the end in the attic.

Speaking with Collider previously, David Harbour teased, “[Season 4] is really my favorite season. I just love it. The scripts always get better and these guys, they started out, and Season One is so tight and good and intimate in a certain way, it’s so good. And these guys go in different directions, of which the fans have multiple takes on, but I will say, the writing continues to be of its particular, specific genre, whatever they’re doing each season is just extraordinary. And this, again, we top it. Like I feel it’s a big, beautiful season. I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Stranger Things 4 premieres on Netflix in the summer of 2022.