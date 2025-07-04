Sudhanshu Pandey slams new-gen actors for profanity on The Traitors, tells Apoorva Mukhija ‘aapki zubaan kharab hai’

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey has spoken out about his experience with fellow contestant Apoorva Mukhija in The Traitor. He criticised Apoorva's dual behaviour and use of abusive language during the show. Also read: The Traitors: ‘Innocents’ Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther emerge as winners in grand finale, claim ₹70 lakhs prize money Sudhanshu Pandey has entered the reality and OTT space with The Traitors.

Sudhanshu calls out Apoorva

During an interview with Zoom, Sudhanshu spoke about working with actors of the younger generation on the web reality show, The Traitors.

Sudhanshu said, “It was how they speak about the same person on face and behind the back. This is the new generation, and they are a big lost because there is no sense of concept of culture that you belong to. Apoorva is a very good kid, she has got a kind heart but these kids don’t understand ki agar aapki zubaan kharab hai toh aapki saari acchaiyaan saari doob jaati hai (If your language is bad, all your goodness gets overshadowed). Then you would not even want to know whether your heart is good or not."

The actor added, “Especially when you are on camera, you have about 20 crore people watching you and when you are abusing like it’s their second nature. They think it is very cool to be like that because we are Gen Z."

About The Traitors

Sudhanshu was most recently seen in the web reality show, The Traitors. The Indian adaptation of the hit Dutch reality show was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Other contestants included names such as Uorfi Javed, Apoorva Mukhija, Anshula Kapoor, Raftaar, Raj Kundra, Sahil Salathia, Lakshi Manchu, and Karan Kundrra.

It was released on Prime Video on June 12. Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther have emerged as the winners of the first season of The Traitors. In the last episode, Uorfi and Nikita voted out fellow innocent Sudhanshu as well as traitors Harsh Gujral and Purav Jha. The prize amount of ₹70 lakhs was split between Uorfi and Nikita.