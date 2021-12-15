Surveen Chawla reveals facing casting couch 'a lot' in South film industry: 'Your waist, chest size is questioned'

Actor Surveen Chawla has revealed that she had to face casting couch 'a lot' from the South Indian film industry. In a new interview, Surveen opened up on being body-shamed during her first film meeting in Mumbai. She was warned that she would not get roles as she weighed 56 kilos.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Surveen Chawla debuted on television with Kahin To Hoga (2003) and later featured in Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2004) and Kaajjal (2006). She appeared in the reality dance show Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena (2008), hosted Comedy Circus Ke SuperStars. Surveen also featured in several films.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, she was asked if she had to face a comment where she was body-shamed about her weight and told that would not get roles. Surveen replied, "Ya this was actually my first film meeting in Bombay that I went for. So I was doing television and then I went for this first meeting. You know it's their job to kind of get you in the space where you question yourself. And this happens to most women also where their appearance is questioned, their weight is questioned, what is your waist size is questioned, what is your chest size is questioned."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She added, "It's just insane. What are the parameters for being here? What are they? It was a period where it, alongside all the casting couch that went on with it and then a lot from the south (film industry) actually and it was quite a difficult period...It was there but I don't think those are not the right parameters that define you or make you believe or disbelieve on where you want to be or where you are at."

Surveen debuted in films with Kannada film Paramesha Panwala. She is known for her roles in Hate Story 2 (2014), Ugly (2013), and Parched (2015). In 2018, she was seen in the web series Haq Se and in Sacred Games as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She is set to feature with actor R Madhavan in the series Decoupled, scheduled to release on Netflix on December 17. Helmed by Hardik Mehta, Decoupled is a story of a separating couple (essayed by R Madhavan and Surveen) navigating through their marriage.

Also Read | Decoupled trailer: R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla in marriage of inconvenience. Watch

Set in Gurgaon, the series is produced by Bombay Fables and Andolan Films. The show is executive produced by Sejal Shah, Vikramaditya Motwane, Bhavesh Mandalia, Gaurav Shukla, Hardik and Manu.