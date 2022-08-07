Taapsee Pannu on not being invited to Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 7: ‘My sex life is not interesting enough’

Actor Taapsee Pannu took a dig at Karan Johar’s chatshow Koffee With Karan, Season 7 at a promotional event. She was out to promote her upcoming film Dobaaraa. At the event, Taapsee said that her sex life is not interesting enough to get an invitation for Koffee With Karan. (Also read: Karan Johar declared Kareena Kapoor-Aamir Khan's rapid fire 'worst in history')

During the event, a journalist asked Taapsee why she isn’t seen on Karan Johar’s show. To this, Taapsee jokingly said, “My sex life is not interesting enough to be invited to Koffee With Karan.” Karan Johar is the host of Koffee with Karan which debuted in 2004. Currently, the new episodes of the seventh season of the show premiere every Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar.

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7 featured Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan, who recently roasted Karan for his choice of questions. During the show, Karan asked Kareena about the quality of sex one gets after having babies. To this, Kareena told Karan that he would know, considering he too has twins, Yash and Roohi. While Karan replied that he cannot talk about such things with his mother watching the show, Aamir quickly gave it back: "Your mother doesn't mind you talking about other people's sex lives? Kaise sawaal pooch raha hai (What are these questions)?"

Besides, Kareena and Aamir, the new season started off with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as the first guests of the show. During the first episode, Alia too talked about her suhag raat (wedding night) and called it a myth. Others such as Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor who appeared in the previous episodes, have also spilled details from their private life.

Meanwhile, Koffee With Karan continues to be a success with several accolades. It also won an Indian Television Academy Award in 2007 for Best Talk Show. Karan, too emerged as the Best Talk Show Anchor.

