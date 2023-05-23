Taj - Reign of Revenge Part 2 trailer: Vengeful Salim takes on Akbar in battle for the throne

It's the final showdown between father and son in Taj - Reign of Revenge Part 2. Prince Salim decides to challenge his father once and for all for this rightful place as heir to the Mughal empire. The prince (Aashim Gulati) is also looking to avenge the loss of his lady love, Anarkali (Aditi Rao Hydari). Meanwhile, the next generation of princes go through some identity issues of their own. (Also read: Taj-Divided By Blood review: This Mughal 'game of thrones' is tamer than promised)

Naseeruddin Shah returns as Akbar in Taj - Reign of Revenge Part 2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This time Salim is determined not to back down as Akbar is growing older, and unable to dominate his son anymore. Prince Daniyal (Shubham Kumar Mehra) and Prince Salim are still at each other's throats, even as the rest of the royal advisors rile up the rivals with all kinds of tales. The trailer also shows Salim's difficult relationship with his teenage sons, who don't consider him a good role model.

The second part of the season focuses more on the father-son clash with a full throttle battle for the throne. Backstabbing and deaths are on the agenda as characters believe the throne cannot be won without some bloodshed. Aditi Rao Hydari makes a return in Salim's dreams as she backs him to take the empire.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On YouTube, fans reacted to the trailer and shared that they were looking forward to the conclusion. One fan wrote, "Loved season 1, waiting for this." Another added, "Awesome love story aur salim." Others wondered why the date was pushed back from May 26 to a week later.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Much of the cast from the first season, titled Taj: Divided By Blood, are back, including Naseeruddin Shah as Akbar and Dharmendra in a special appearance as Salim Chisti. Rahul Bose as Mirza Hakim, Sandhya Mridul as Jodha Bai, Zarina Wahab as Queen Salima Begum and Padma Damodharan as Queen Ruqaiya Begum also return. Mehr un Nisa (Sauraseni Mitra) and Ali Quli (Rouhallah Quazim) were introduced as new characters in the new season.

Co-produced by Abhimanyu Singh and Roopali Singh, Taj - Reign of Revenge is directed by Vibhu Puri. Season one was directed by Ron Scalpello. The second part of the season premieres on June 2, 2023 on Zee5. The first part was released earlier this month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON