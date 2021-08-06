Tandav, Grahan, The Family Man: On OTT space, it’s a blend of content, caution and controversy

The digital mode of entertainment has been receiving much love from the audience. However, with increasing popularity of OTT shows , there are increasing number of controversies too.

From popular web show Mirzapur getting into trouble for allegedly maligning the image of Uttar Pradesh, to makers of Tandav being accused of hurting religious sentiments or plea being filed against web show Hasmukh for allegedly maligning the image of lawyers, almost every digital platform has some or the other show that has courted a controversy.

Recently, web series, Grahan which, is set in the backdrop of the 1984 Sikh riots courted controversy ahead of its release for portraying a Sikh character in an “objectionable manner”.

Its director Ranjan Chandel believes that forming a judgement and igniting a controversy even before release of a show is rather sad.

“Some people started reacting after watching the trailer without understanding the content. But, I was not really worried because I was confident about the intention with which we made the show. We have consciously been sensitive and careful about the subject that we are dealing with in the show. Such irresponsible reaction can be disheartening for the makers who have good intention while telling the story. So public should be mindful before reacting,” says Chandel.

One of the lead actors of the series, Anshumaan Pushkar, adds that as creative people it is not possible to please everyone but then again people should only judge a product after having at least watched it.

“When it comes to real-life inspired or based stories, there will be things that may make some people uncomfortable. But hum itihaas nahi badal sakte hai. Hum ko as artioste woh dikhana hai jo hua hai. We as artistes need our creative freedom, and people should just stop getting offended with everything,” he explains.

And Grahan isn’t the first series to face a controversy even before its release. Earlier this year, The Family Man 2, landed into deep soup as objections were raised over the depiction of Tamilians the show, and demands were made to ban the series.

“Humne mehnat se banayi hai, aisa kaise aap bina dekhe hi kuch bol sakte ho,” questions actor Sharib Hashmi, who essays the role of JK in the series.

He adds, “We are all responsible people. In the case of our show, the makers, the platforms are all very sensible to not indulge in anything that would show anyone in bad light. These controversies are disheartening for actors because they might hurt the show. So people have to be very careful as to what judgment they pass about a project.”

Last year, web series Aashram too, faced accusations of hurting the religious sentiments, whereas Abhay 2 stoked a controversy for one of its scenes. While some feel controversies also translate to free publicity and more eyeballs for the shows, makers have a different view.

Abhay 2 director, Ken Ghosh ,feels that controversies do not help a series at all and rather harms it. “It is all about content, if your content is good then it will be loved and no amount of controversy can hamper it. And if the content is not good then no amount of controversy can save it despite it piquing interest,” he says.