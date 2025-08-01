Tanmay Bhat stuns fans with new pics showing further weight loss, internet calls it ‘Karanjoharification of Tanmay’

Comedian Tanmay Bhat's London vacay pics are making waves – and it's not just the city's landmarks that are stealing the show, but his leaner physique. Social media users are stunned by his weight loss, with some even comparing him to Karan Johar. Tanmay Bhat’s recent pics on Instagram show a drastic transformation.

Tanmay Bhat drops new pics

On Thursday, Tanmay took to Instagram to share pictures from his trip to London. Sharing a carousel of moments from the London holiday, Tanmay wrote, “B̶a̶n̶d̶r̶a̶ W̶e̶s̶t̶ London dump”.

Tanmay's London trip photographs show him enjoying the city with friends, exploring local eateries, and posing on the streets. The pictures also capture him trying out various food options, including indulging in sweet desserts.

The photographs from London garnered attention on social media, with people focusing on his noticeable weight loss. The comment section was flooded with reactions, ranging from praise to surprise.

One wrote, “TANMAY BHAT turned into tnmy bht”, with one mentioning, “You are looking tooo good.” “Congratulations on your weight loss. You look great,” one shared, with another writing, “Bro has so changed, he looks like a different person.”

Many social media users brought references to filmmaker Karan Johar’s weight loss journey, saying Tanmay is looking like Karan.

Social media users drew comparisons between Tanmay's weight loss and filmmaker Karan Johar's transformation, with many commenting that Tanmay now resembles Karan. “Tanmay giving me karan johar vibes,” one shared, another wrote, “You look like a funny version of Karan Johar.”

“Karan johar pro max,” one noted, with one quipping, “Arey Karan johar.” “Karanjoharification of tanmay needs to be studied,” shared another social media user.

More about Tanmay’s weight loss

Last year, it was revealed that the YouTuber shed over 50 kilos. The conversation gained momentum when a 'men's fat loss coach', Abhi Rajput, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to post snippets from Tanmay's interview, where he shared tips that helped him in his journey to get fit.

In the first tip, Tanmay shared that health has to be the number one priority in people's lives, and it has become for him. The comedian revealed that he dedicates two hours from his daily life to hitting the gym and doing an outdoor activity (badminton for him), and no one is allowed to disturb him during that time. Tanmay also shared how he has tried to lose weight throughout his life and faced many ups and downs.

Tanmay gained recognition with his YouTube channel AIB, co-founded by Gursimran Khamba, Ashish Shakya, and Rohan Joshi. Later, he became an angel investor and founded an ad agency.