Tarla teaser: Huma Qureshi transforms into chef Tarla Dalal in the sweetest way

On Monday, the teaser of Huma Qureshi-starrer Tarla was released by the makers. It is the upcoming biopic film based on the life of famous chef and food writer, Tarla Dalal. The teaser brings out the best of her life as Huma Qureshi steps into her shoes and showcases her love for food. Also read: Huma Qureshi poses with Guneet Monga's Oscar trophy

Huma Qureshi will be seen in her upcoming film, a biopic on Tarla Dalal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The teaser introduces Huma's character as someone who is ambitious. She wants to do ‘something’ in her life but is unable to realise her passion. With time she realises her love for cooking and goes from being an amateur cook to a professional one. Eventually, she opens her cooking classes and television shows.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The short teaser also gives a glimpse of Tarla's life beyond food as it features her husband and family. The teaser establishes the film as an out-and-out feel-good story about the celebrity chef.

Tarla is directed by Piyush Gupta. It is backed by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari. Huma wrapped filming the film last year. It will release on Zee5.

Talking about the movie, she told Filmfare in 2022, "Tarla Dalal reminds me of my childhood. I clearly remember how my mom used to try her recipes when we were kids. Looking forward to this very special character.”

Tarla Dalal was a food writer, chef, cookbook author, and host of cooking shows, specialising in Indian and particularly Gujarati cuisine. She wrote over 100 books on food and sold more than 10 million copies. She was awarded the Padma Shri by the government of India in 2007, which made her the only Indian from the field of cooking to have been conferred the title. She died at the age of 77 on November 6, 2013, following a heart attack.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Huma was last seen in Netflix's Monica, O My Darling. It starred her with Rajkummar Rao and Radhika Apte in the lead roles as she played Monica Machado. Besides Tarla, Huma also has Pooja Meri Jaan in the pipeline. Directed by Vipasha Arvind and Navjot Gulati, the film also has Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Raaz and Vikram Singh Chauhan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.