Huma Qureshi poses with Guneet Monga's Oscar trophy, thanks her for letting her touch it. Watch

Huma Qureshi praised Guneet Monga's recent triumph at the Oscars and called the producer an inspiration. The actor posed with Guneet's Oscar trophy, and cheered, "This one's for Aram Nagar!" Sharing the video on Instagram, Huma also put up pics of Guneet with her husband Sunny Kapoor. The actor and producer have known each other for over a decade and are good friends. (Also read: Yo Yo Honey Singh announces Netflix documentary, produced by Oscar-winner Guneet Monga, on birthday)

Taking to Instagram, Huma wrote, "My first producer (Gangs of Wasseypur) , friend, almost flatmate ( that’s how my name is still saved on her phone) @guneetmonga !! I am so proud of you... thank you for showing us how it’s done... you are an inspiration girl!! Living her best life, winning an Oscar for India on her 3 month anniversary… stuff fairytales are made of. I’ve seen your hustle, your passion, your drive and just sticking it out in an all boys club. All I can say is… that this is just the beginning (smiley face with hearts and dizzy symbol emojis)."

She added, "Oh and thank you for letting me touch and record these ridiculous videos with ‘Goldie’… now I’m just going to have to get my own so we can pose together (kissing face with heart, red heart and fire emojis)." In the video, Huma is wearing a black jacket with a yellow stripe, with a beige hat. She proclaims, “This is one's for Aram Nagar!”, referring to the area in Mumbai where the producer's office is located. Guneet is wearing a green shirt, while Sunny has a white T-shirt with white striped shirt.

Filmmaker Farah Khan replied, "Too good (clapping hands emojis)." Guneet's co-producer at Sikhya Entertainment, Achin Jain dropped red heart emojis on her post. Producer Swati Shetty wrote, "Get my own… Amen (folded hands emoji)."

Huma made her film debut with Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur saga in 2012. Besides Gangs of Wasseypur, Huma and Guneet have also worked together on the projects, Trishna and Shorts. Last year, Huma was seen in the films Gangubai Kathiawadi, Valimai, Double XL and Monica, O My Darling. She also acted in the Zee5 web series Mithya.

Guneet Monga took home the Oscar for producing Netflix's The Elephant Whisperer directed by Kartiki Gonsalves. On Wednesday, she also announced her next project, a Netflix documentary on singer-composer Yo Yo Honey Singh. The producer also has the Sanya Malhotra-starrer Kathal in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON