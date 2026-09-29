Teja Sajja to host The Traitors Telugu: When and where to watch the show

Prime Video brings the Telugu adaptation of the internationally acclaimed global franchise, The Traitors, following the phenomenal response to two seasons of The Traitors Hindi.

When and where to watch the show?

The Telugu adaptation of the hit global show will be premiering soon.

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On Tuesday, it was announced that Teja Sajja will debut as a reality host, as 20 personalities from diverse backgrounds enter the high-octane show. The 10-episode gripping series will stream across four weeks, with new episodes dropping every Thursday at 12 noon (IST). It will be out on Prime Video on October 15.

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{{^usCountry}} Produced by SOL Productions, the series brings the award-winning format to Telugu audiences for the first time, following the phenomenal response to its Hindi adaptation. Hosted by popular actor Teja Sajja, the 10-episode series brings together 20 personalities from different walks of life, all entering a game where trust can be a strength one moment and a weakness the next. Teja brings his own brand of spontaneity and energy to the series, giving the Telugu edition a distinctive identity of its own. The Traitors Telugu will stream in Telugu, with English subtitles, across four weeks, exclusively on Prime Video. More details {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Produced by SOL Productions, the series brings the award-winning format to Telugu audiences for the first time, following the phenomenal response to its Hindi adaptation. Hosted by popular actor Teja Sajja, the 10-episode series brings together 20 personalities from different walks of life, all entering a game where trust can be a strength one moment and a weakness the next. Teja brings his own brand of spontaneity and energy to the series, giving the Telugu edition a distinctive identity of its own. The Traitors Telugu will stream in Telugu, with English subtitles, across four weeks, exclusively on Prime Video. More details {{/usCountry}}

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One of the world’s fastest-growing reality formats, The Traitors has evolved into a global entertainment franchise, with local adaptations across more than 30 countries worldwide. Now, as the format makes its Telugu debut, the rules of the game remain familiar, but everything else is up for grabs. Hidden identities, secret alliances, calculated moves, and unexpected betrayals will test how well the contestants can read one another, as the ‘Innocents’ attempt to identify the ‘Traitors’ lurking among them before it is too late.

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“The Traitors Telugu is a truly exciting and disruptive show in the unscripted space with its focus on mind games and strategy that creates deep engagement” said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video (SVOD) and Amazon MGM Studios India. “Following two highly successful seasons in Hindi, we are delighted to expand this franchise into Telugu. Teja Sajja is an exciting choice to lead this edition, and his charisma, spontaneity, and natural connection with audiences brings a distinct flavor to the show. We look forward to The Traitors Telugu further expanding the franchise’s reach, and resonating with audiences in India and globally.”

Fazila Allana, Partner and Co-Founder, SOL Productions said, “Bringing The Traitors to Telugu is a particularly exciting opportunity for us, because the format gives us the canvas to tell a universal story—of trust, ambition, relationships, and betrayal—while allowing us to bring in the unique personality and cultural flavor of Telugu entertainment. We wanted to create a world that feels both grand and immersive, but at its heart, remains deeply rooted in the people and personalities playing the game. We’re incredibly proud of what we have created with Prime Video and look forward to audiences debating, guessing, and choosing their favorites as the game unfolds.”