After years of explosive violence, political satire, corporate corruption and completely unhinged superhero chaos, The Boys is finally approaching its final chapter. With the finale now just around the corner, fans are bracing themselves for what could be the series’ darkest and most emotionally destructive episode yet.

The Boys Season 5 finale theories: Can Billy Butcher destroy Homelander without becoming the real monster.(Prime Video)

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Over five seasons, the show has built a reputation for tearing apart traditional superhero storytelling. Heroes rarely act heroically, revenge comes at a brutal cost, and almost every major character has been pushed to their psychological limits. The series has never believed in easy victories or neat endings, which is exactly why expectations surrounding the finale feel so intense.

Now, with multiple storylines still hanging in the balance, viewers are desperately trying to predict how the show will bring together its biggest conflicts. From Homelander’s possible collapse to Billy Butcher’s terrifying obsession with revenge, the internet is filled with theories about how this chaotic story could finally end.

Homelander’s defeat feels inevitable but can anyone actually stop him?

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{{^usCountry}} At this point, most fans are convinced that Homelander’s story cannot end without some kind of downfall. The real debate is what that downfall will actually look like. Over the years, Homelander (Antony Starr) has become nearly impossible to defeat through physical force alone. Every failed attempt against him has only reinforced how dangerously powerful he truly is, which is why many viewers think the finale will rely more on strategy and psychological warfare rather than a straightforward fight. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At this point, most fans are convinced that Homelander’s story cannot end without some kind of downfall. The real debate is what that downfall will actually look like. Over the years, Homelander (Antony Starr) has become nearly impossible to defeat through physical force alone. Every failed attempt against him has only reinforced how dangerously powerful he truly is, which is why many viewers think the finale will rely more on strategy and psychological warfare rather than a straightforward fight. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One theory gaining major attention online centres around Soldier Boy. After Episode 6 revealed that Soldier Boy’s radioactive blast successfully removed Bombsight’s powers, fans immediately began wondering whether the same ability could finally work against Homelander as well. For many viewers, this feels like the only believable way to weaken someone who now operates almost like a god. If Homelander were stripped of his powers, even temporarily, it could finally create the opportunity The Boys have been waiting for. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One theory gaining major attention online centres around Soldier Boy. After Episode 6 revealed that Soldier Boy’s radioactive blast successfully removed Bombsight’s powers, fans immediately began wondering whether the same ability could finally work against Homelander as well. For many viewers, this feels like the only believable way to weaken someone who now operates almost like a god. If Homelander were stripped of his powers, even temporarily, it could finally create the opportunity The Boys have been waiting for. {{/usCountry}}

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Some fans also believe that becoming powerless would actually be a far more brutal punishment for Homelander than death. For a man who thrives on control, superiority and public worship, suddenly becoming ordinary could completely shatter him emotionally and psychologically.

Homelander’s defeat feels inevitable but can anyone actually stop him. (Prime Video)

Billy Butcher may never get redemption

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If Homelander symbolises absolute power without limits, Billy Butcher represents the slow destruction caused by obsession and revenge. Throughout the series, Karl Urban’s antihero has been driven by grief, anger and a relentless need for vengeance, often blurring the line between hero and monster. Now, as the finale draws closer, many fans feel Butcher has gone too far morally to receive a clean heroic ending.

A growing theory online suggests that Butcher’s journey is no longer about redemption but inevitable collapse. Some viewers believe he could sacrifice himself to finally bring down Homelander, while others think he may survive physically but lose whatever humanity he has left after unleashing chaos with the supe virus.

Ryan may decide the entire ending

Ryan may decide the entire ending. (Prime Video)

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Although Homelander and Butcher remain at the centre of the physical war, many viewers believe Ryan could become the emotional key to the finale. For all of Homelander’s terrifying power, his biggest vulnerability has never been strength — it has always been his craving for love, approval and loyalty from the people closest to him.

One major fan theory suggests Ryan may ultimately turn against his father, something that could completely shatter Homelander emotionally. Others believe Ryan could play a direct role in bringing him down by choosing to stand with The Boys during the final confrontation. At the same time, some viewers think Ryan and Hughie may eventually have to stop Butcher as well, particularly if Butcher fully loses himself while using the supe virus as a weapon.

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More than anyone else in the series right now, Ryan represents the future of the show’s moral conflict. The finale may ultimately come down to whether he breaks the cycle of violence around him or becomes another product of it.

The finale could end in complete devastation

Given how relentlessly brutal The Boys has been over the years, many fans are expecting the finale to end in complete devastation rather than triumph. Some of the bleakest theories online suggest the final episode could wipe out most of the major characters altogether.

One popular fan theory imagines Butcher unleashing a massive attack intended to finally eliminate Homelander, only for Homelander to emerge alive in a destroyed world where no one remains to fear, admire, or worship him. For a character obsessed with power and validation, that kind of isolation could become the cruellest ending possible.

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Another widely discussed prediction sees both Butcher and Homelander dying during one last savage confrontation, leaving behind a broken society too damaged to even process the aftermath as a victory. More and more viewers believe the series may intentionally avoid giving audiences a neat or emotionally satisfying conclusion.

Was Homelander ever the real villain?

One of the biggest fan discussions surrounding The Boys is the idea that Homelander may never have been the show’s true villain. Many viewers feel the series has always focused more on the dangerous systems behind his corporate power, political manipulation, media influence and society’s obsession with celebrity culture. Even if Homelander eventually dies, Vought would still remain standing. The system that created him could easily manufacture another version of the same monster. In many ways, the show suggests that removing one powerful man may not be enough to fix a deeply corrupted world.

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Can the finale close all the stories?

A major concern among fans right now is whether the finale can realistically tie together every remaining storyline. The series still has several unresolved threads hanging over the final episode. From the deadly supe virus and Starlight’s damaged public image to Ryan’s uncertain future, Vought’s possible downfall and Soldier Boy’s role in the coming conflict, many viewers are also curious about how the ending could connect to Gen V and the wider universe moving forward.

With just one episode left, some fans worry the show may not have enough time to give every character and storyline the emotional payoff they deserve. Others, however, believe the series has built enough goodwill over the years to deliver a finale that feels chaotic, emotional and unforgettable in true The Boys fashion.

The Boys is based on the bestselling comic series created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, both of whom also serve as executive producers. The television adaptation was developed by Eric Kripke and became one of Prime Video’s biggest global successes thanks to its brutal satire, political commentary and refusal to follow traditional superhero formulas.

The series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Jensen Ackles, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell and Colby Minifie among others.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures, the first seven episodes of The Boys Season 5 are currently streaming on Prime Video, with the finale arriving on May 20.

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