The Continental trailer: John Wick spin-off set in the notorious hotel follows a young Winston Scott in 1970s

The official trailer for the highly anticipated John Wick spin-off series The Continental: From the World of John Wick is out. On Thursday, the makers released the trailer of the exciting three-part prequel series exploring the origin story behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins from the John Wick universe. Directed by Albert Hughes and Charlotte Brandstrom, the first episode is set to release on September 22, with the rest of the episodic releases arriving weekly. (Also read: The Idol cancelled: HBO axed The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp's controversial show after just one season)

About The Continental

Stills from the trailer of The Continental.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The trailer takes viewers back in 1970s New York, in the exclusive hotel of the John Wick universe where we follow younger versions of Winston Scott (Colin Woodell) and Charon (Ayomide Adegun) as they become concocted into a battle for power and survival. The official tagline reads, "The series will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins from the John Wick universe through the eyes of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the Hellscape of 1970’s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his throne." The cast includes Mel Gibson, Michelle Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb and Peter Greene.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fan reactions

Reacting to the trailer, a fan wrote, "I was nervous for a prequal, but this looks AMAZING. Perfect for the world of John Wick." Another said, "A Winston origin story is actually a really cool way to do a John Wick spin off." A second fan wrote, "I think we have all been waiting for Winston's origin. He is such a strong character in The John Wick series." A comment read, "For the first John wick spin off, this looks fantastic and true to the John wick lore." Another read, "Finally a prequel to John Wick. Looks fantastic. Can't wait for this."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first episode of The Continental: From the World of John Wick releases on September 22 on Prime Video.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON