The Crown's Dominic West says season 5 can give 'fair hearing' to Charles in divorce with Diana: 'There are two sides'

The new season of The Crown deals with one of the most tumultuous and controversial episodes in modern British history--the divorce between King (then Prince) Charles and Princess Diana. The public breakdown of the royal marriage in the 90s was tabloid fodder globally and harmed the image of both Charles and the British Royal Family. Dominic West, who essays Charles this season, believes the show will give him ‘a fair hearing’. (Also read: No one cared until they showed how Diana was treated: The Crown row erupts)

The Crown chronicles the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The first four seasons saw the time period of late-40s to the mid-80s. The principal cast is changed every two seasons. The fifth season not only sees an all-new cast headlined by Imelda Stanton as Elizabeth but also dives deep into some of the most tumultuous years in recent British history. The chief among them is the divorce of Charles (Dominic) and Diana (Elizabeth Debicki).

At the show’s global press conference on Tuesday, which was attended by Hindustan Times, Dominic West spoke about the possibility of viewers looking at Charles differently after season 5. He said, “He is one of the most scrutinised, publicised lives in the world. So, it’s hard to know what people know about him. This period covers a time when he went through since there was a divorce. There are two sides to a divorce and I suppose the viewers saw or heard one or the other. Hopefully, there can be a bit of perspective now and everyone gets a fair hearing. That’s part of the reason for doing it.”

The actor said he grew to sympathise with Charles after playing him on the show and hoped the audience will too. “I, obviously, love the guy. I have never heard it put so well as Johnny just did about having to start falling in love with the character. Inevitably, you take their side and give them the benefit of the doubt and I hope that happens when people see Charles in this,” he added.

The Crown has been created by writer Peter Morgan. The new season premieres on Netflix on November 9. Additional cast includes Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, and Jonny Lee Miller.

