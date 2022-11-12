Internet has a meltdown over Humayun Saeed’s kiss with Elizabeth Debicki’s Diana in The Crown season 5

The Crown season 5 stars Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed as Dr Hasnat Khan, one of Princess Diana’s rumoured boyfriends – apart from Dodi Fayed – following her marriage with Prince Charles, now known as King Charles III. While the actor has been in news for his role as the British-Pakistani heart surgeon in the Netflix show, he is now attracting attention after pictures and videos of his kissing scene with Elizabeth Debicki, who plays Princess Diana in the show, were shared online. Also read: The Crown season 5 first reviews call it 'bad news for Netflix', label it 'show's weakest outing yet'

The recently reelased fifth season of Netflix’s popular royal drama The Crown featuring Humayun is making waves across the world. The Pakistani actor appears in seventh episode of The Crown season 5, called No Woman's Land. While the actor is being praised for his performance in The Crown, with some calling it ‘impressive’ and ‘outstanding’, not everyone is impressed. The actor’s intimate scene with Elizabeth, where the two share a kiss, is under the spotlight with some criticising the Pakistani actor, while others are defending him.

A Twitter user said, “Humayun Saeed has a kissing scene in The Crown, but no one is talking about it. Imagine if it was done by any actress of Pakistan, then what will be the reaction. Hypocrisy at its peak.” A person tweeted, “Is this Islamic Republic of Pakistan?” Another one wrote, “It's sad to see men laughing at this news, saying cringy things, calling him lucky, and women are defending it… See how low morals have become.”

A tweet also read, “How will our Pakistan's moral police digest Humayun Saeed kissing his co-actor in The Crown 5!” A person tweeted, “It took Pakistanis three days to know that Humayun Saeed kissed Elizabeth Debicki in the Netflix show! And the rant begins!” Praising the actors, a fan wrote, “The chemistry between Diana and Dr Hasnat is just fab (fabulous).”

Earlier, The Guardian had reported that after first meeting him in 1995, Diana returned to the Royal Brompton hospital almost every day for three weeks to pursue Dr Hasnat Khan before they began a romantic relationship. The relationship was kept a secret, but grew quickly. According to The Guardian, the late Diana had asked her butler Paul Burrell to find a priest, who could marry her to Hasnat, a Muslim, and that she had also introduced him to her sons William and Harry and visited his parents' home in Pakistan. Diana died in car crash on August 31, 1997.

