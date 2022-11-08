The Crown season 5 first reviews call it 'bad news for Netflix', label it 'show's weakest outing yet'

The first reviews for the fifth season of the critically-acclaimed drama The Crown are out. And what many feared appears to have finally happened--the show has gone south. At least as per what the critics are saying. The show has received mixed reviews for the firs time ever, with many critics calling this season the weakest yet, and also the most controversial. Also read: 'No one had a problem until they showed how Diana was treated': Twitter reacts to The Crown disclaimer row

The Crown chronicles the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The first four seasons saw the time period of late-40s to the mid-80s. The principal cast is changed every two seasons. The fifth season not only sees an all-new cast headlined by Imelda Stanton as Elizabeth but is also the first season of the show to come out since the monarch’s death earlier this year. It is also set to dive deep into some of the most tumultuous years in recent British history.

The first reviews for the show were published on Tuesday with most critics giving mixed to negative reviews. The Decider’s Meghan O’Keefe called it ‘bad news for both the royal family and Netflix’. Her review states, “It’s an uneven, uninspiring season of television that fails to live up to the high standard of past seasons, while also tearing into royals’ worst public and private moments.” Equally scathing is Daniel D’Addario of Variety, who wrote, “(The) fifth season of The Crown is the show’s weakest outing yet: A generally scattered and unfocused show is less disciplined than ever.”

In a more neutral review, Alan Sepinwall of Rolling Stone wrote, “The show has always mixed recreations of extremely public moments with Morgan presenting what he imagines — or perhaps wishes, in some cases — what was happening behind the scenes. The difference here is that the royals’ private affairs played out far more publicly than ever before, particularly regarding the crumbling marriage of the prince and princess.”

There has been praise for Imelda Staunton’s portrayal of the Queen. “Imelda Staunton is a force of nature as Elizabeth, allowing her a grittiness and frustration that is palpable in most scenes,” wrote Tyler Doster of AwardsWatch. Other critics praised Elizabeth Debicki’s performance as Princess Diana. The Wrap’s Kayleigh Donaldson wrote, “It’s Elizabeth Debicki who steals the show as Diana. Equipped with the perfect doe-eyes, heavily lined in kohl, to play the late princess, she embodies the fragility and determination of a woman at her wit’s end.”

Many lamented that the series was unrecognisable when compared to its stellar previous seasons. As per Christopher Stevens of Daily Mail (UK), “This series of The Crown is unrecognisable in its tone, compared to the original series in 2016. This show with its almost unlimited budget and all-star cast has become a monstrous perversion of itself.” However, some had more kind words for the show. The Hollywood Reporter’s Angie Hahn concluded, “As in years past, the heart of the series remains creator Peter Morgan’s disarming compassion for the human souls within this lofty institution.”

The Crown has been created by writer Peter Morgan. The new season premieres on Netflix on November 9. Additional cast includes Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Dominic West, and Jonny Lee Miller.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON