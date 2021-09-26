The Crown season 5: Queen Imelda Staunton delivers address, gives shoutout to Olivia Colman, Claire Foy. Watch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Imelda Staunton, who will play the new Queen Elizabeth II in the upcoming fifth season of The Crown, delivered an address during the Netflix Tudum event.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON SEP 26, 2021 10:57 AM IST
At Netflix's Tudum event on Saturday, Imelda Staunton delivered an address to the audience, much in true Queen Elizabeth II style. Sitting at a pristine work desk with golden pens, ivory papers, English roses in the back and framed pictures of her ‘predecessors', Imelda delivered news about the upcoming fifth season of The Crown to her subjects.

The new season, which will star Imelda as the new Queen, will premiere in November 2022. “I'm Imelda Staunton and I'm currently on the set of The Crown, where we have just begun filming season five. I'm delighted to be here, inheriting the role of Queen Elizabeth from two outstanding actresses. Most recently, the most wonderful Olivia Colman and who could forget the actress who originated the part, Claire Foy,” she said.

"I will do my utmost to maintain the very high standard that they have set. Hopefully, I'll look calm, collected and capable. We look forward to bringing you the next season of The Crown in November, 2022," she added.

Imelda will be Queen Elizabeth for the fifth and sixth seasons of the show. Not long after the shoot commenced in July, the official Twitter handle of The Crown, shared an early glimpse of her as the new Queen Elizabeth II. Other cast members on the show include Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, and Dominic West who has been cast as Prince Charles. Season 5 will also star Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major.

Other than The Crown, sneak peeks of Extraction 2, Red Notice, The Witcher, season two of Bridgerton, The Sandman were teased during Netflix's global fan event on Saturday. During the three-hour-long virtual event, the streamer went all out as it provided teasers, trailers, first looks and exclusive footage from close to 100 shows and series.

