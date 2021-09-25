Stranger Things season 4 clip debuts at Netflix Tudum: Take a tour of creepy Creel House

At the global fan event Tudum, Netflix unveiled a clip from the upcoming fourth season of their hit horror series, Stranger Things. The clip gives a tour of the creepy Creel House.

The clip begins with a time-rewind as we meet a family in the 1950s. They arrive at a beautiful blue mansion and make it their home. However, the house is not what it seems at all. Creepy things begin happening and before long the two young kids drop lifeless next to their father. A quick switch to the 80s and our heroes visit the haunted home, looking for ‘clues’.

Dustin, played by Gaten Matarazzo, also tried to impress Steve, played by Joe Keery, with some Sherlock Holmes quotes. However, it's all wasted on Steve. In a distance, a grandfather's clock chimes the beginning of the end.

TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event was held on September 25 in a virtual format and saw more than 145 stars and creators from around the world — representing over 70 series, films and specials — came together for "a day full of exclusives and first looks".

Also read: Netflix's Tudum event offers glimpses at Aranyak, Dhamaka, Little Things 4, Finding Anamika, more. Watch

Ahead of this global fan event, Netflix India Youtube premiered TUDUM: India Spotlight at 9.00 pm IST. These included clips and first looks at series and shows such as Finding Anamika, Aranyak, Meenakshi Sundareshan and others.

A first look at season 2 of Bridgerton and the final part of Money Heist was also revealed. Also taking part in the Global Fan Event event are Jonathan Bailey, Jason Bateman, Zazie Beetz, Halle Berry, Millie Bobby Brown, Manolo Cardona, Henry Cavill, John Cho, Lily Collins, Nicola Coughlan, Nathalie Emmanuel, Kevin Hart, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Kai, Kim Hee-chul, Regina King, Nick Kroll, Jennifer Lawrence, Ralph Macchio, Jonathan Majors, Adam McKay, Caleb McLaughlin, and Alvaro Morte.