Netflix's Tudum event offers glimpses at Aranyak, Dhamaka, Little Things 4, Finding Anamika, more. Watch

At their event global fan event Tudum, Netflix has made announcements about a bunch of their upcoming new desi series and movies. These include shows starring Raveena Tandon, Madhuri Dixit, Mithila Palkar and more.

Here's a lowdown:

Finding Anamika first look:



Madhuri Dixit stars in a suspenseful family drama about a global superstar, wife, and mom who vanishes without a trace in this first look.

Aranyak teaser:

Raveena Tandon plays a cop who digs up skeletons and revives a forgotten Himalayan myth of a bloodthirsty, serial killing entity in the forest while investigating the disappearance of a teenage tourist. Watch an exclusive clip from the series, also featuring Parambrata Chatterjee and Ashutosh Rana.

Dhamaka promo:

A prime-time television news anchor, a bomb threat. Kartik Aryan becomes Arjun Pathak from Bharosa 24x7 to share the excitement with fans ahead of the trailer of Dhamaka.

Heeramandi featurette:

Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals his inspiration behind his first-ever series for Netflix, his approach to filmmaking and more. The series will explore stories of courtesans and the hidden cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, during pre-independence India. It’s a series about love, betrayal, succession and politics in the kothas.

Khufiya first look:

Vishal Bharadwaj’s new film based on espionage novel, Escape to Nowhere by Amar Bhushan and stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi.

Little Things trailer:



Dhruv and Kavya, aka Momo and Biryani monster, are coming up for their fourth and final season of Little Things.

Also read: Ankahi Kahaniya review: Abhishek Chaubey's a genius; he mustn't put up with this

Meenakshi Sundareshwar song:

Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani introduce you to this love story of a newlywed young couple as they deal with long distance and extended family drama.

Minnal Murali:

In this new clip, director Basil Joseph and star Tovino Thomas discuss their new film, an unexpected, action packed and one-of-a-kind superhero story, about a tailor from a small town who wakes up with superpowers after getting hit by a bolt of lightning.

The Netflix Global fan event will be attended by Madhuri, alongside international stars such as Jennifer Aniston, Idris Elba, Jung Hae-in, and Zack Snyder.

Also taking part in the Global Fan Event event will be Jonathan Bailey, Jason Bateman, Zazie Beetz, Halle Berry, Millie Bobby Brown, Manolo Cardona, Henry Cavill, John Cho, Lily Collins, Nicola Coughlan, Nathalie Emmanuel, Kevin Hart, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Kai, Kim Hee-chul, Regina King, Nick Kroll, Jennifer Lawrence, Ralph Macchio, Jonathan Majors, Adam McKay, Caleb McLaughlin, and Alvaro Morte.