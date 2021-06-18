Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The Family Man 2 co-creator Krishna DK reveals his 'only regret' about the show
The Family Man 2 co-creator Krishna DK reveals his ‘only regret’ about the show

The Family Man 2 co-creator Krishna DK’s ‘only regret’ about the show has to do with a track involving Sambit, a character played by Vipin Sharma.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 04:21 PM IST
Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man.

Krishna DK, the co-creator of The Family Man, revealed his ‘only regret’ regarding the show and it has to do with the character of Sambit, played by Vipin Sharma. In the second season, Sambit’s perpetual struggle with drinking tea is a running joke.

The Family Man, created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, better known as Raj and DK, debuted its second season on June 3. The Amazon Prime Video series has been loved by critics and the audience alike.

During a Clubhouse session hosted by Aniruddha Guha and Janice Sequeira, Raj and DK talked about Sambit’s struggle with tea. “If you start writing a gag for effect, your intent shows through, that you are trying to make a joke there. So, it becomes very important that it’s an organic scene and he has to act extremely straight-faced. Full marks to Vipin Sharma for pulling it off,” Raj said, praising Vipin’s ‘quiet and subtle’ performance.

“You are in these boring official meetings, and you are sitting there and you want to drink some water or chai… It’s not like you are going to suddenly stop the prime minister and say, ‘Can I get some chai?’ As long as it is slipped in organically or performed straight-faced, you can get away with the weirdest of the scenes, but a very tiny amount. There is always this greed to overdo it and that’s where the pullback is necessary. That’s where you have to be extremely conscious of the bigger picture and let the joke be just that,” he added.

Meanwhile, DK said, “My only regret is that in the final Prime Minister’s Office scene, where they are all getting these secret awards that they are supposed to return… Now, in hindsight, my only regret is that we didn’t do one bit of Sambit finally drinking his chai.”

Also read | Raj Nidimoru says another actor was originally cast as Chellam sir in The Family Man 2: ‘It just wasn’t working out’

Sambit, throughout The Family Man 2, is shown to be rather unlucky when it comes to drinking tea. While on one occasion, the kettle gets empty by the time it is his turn to get some, on another, he loses his soggy biscuit to the bottom of the teacup. The track became quite popular with fans and even inspired several memes.

The Family Man features Manoj Bajpayee as a spy who tries to thwart a terror attack while simultaneously trying to save his marriage. Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Samantha Akkineni also play pivotal roles. The show is set to return with a third season.

