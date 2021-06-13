Home / Entertainment / Web Series / The Family Man 2's Vipin Sharma never knew his struggle with tea will be a hit, thought it was 'peculiar'
The Family Man 2's Vipin Sharma never knew his struggle with tea will be a hit, thought it was 'peculiar'

  • Actor Vipin Sharma, who plays Sambit on recently released second season of The Family Man, has spoken about his character being a hit on the internet.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 13, 2021 10:30 AM IST

Actor Vipin Sharma has starred in many hit films such as Taare Zameen Par and Gangs Of Wasseypur, delivering memorable performances each time. However, it was his role as PM's PA, Sambit, on The Family Man 2, which has made him a sensation on the internet.

In a special track of The Family Man, creators Raj and DK showed Sambit's perennial struggle with tea. On one occasion, the kettle runs of tea when it is his turn to get some and on the other, he loses his soggy biscuit to the bottom of the tea cup. After that, Sambit, considering himself unlucky with tea, tries to avoid it wherever possible.

The hilarious scenes tickled viewers, who have been using his chai and biscuit bit to make memes online. However, Vipin, himself would have never guessed that he would be such a hit. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he said, "No, not at all. It didn't felt like it at that time. At that time, it felt like it's a peculiar track that has been decided. When I met Raj and DK, and they narrated the same, I thought it was interesting. I didn't think that it can go to that level. I tried to be as honest as simple with it. But yeah, no idea, that it would stand out that big and that much. That's pretty good actually," he said.

Also read: The Family Man's Priyamani says she experienced body-shaming and colourism, says people call her 'black'

"Camera reads your soul in a way, that's why I am also scared of the still photography because camera catches your honesty very deeply. So it's a struggle always as an actor to stay very true and is the hardest. Sounds simplest, but it's quite challenging. When it happens, it's a joy. I am glad that people are talking about them and it has reached them, which is good," he added.

The Family Man 2 has got positive critical and audience reception. It stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead with Samantha Akkinenni, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Dalip Tahil and Seema Biswas.

