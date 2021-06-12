The Family Man's Priyamani says she experienced body-shaming and colourism, says people call her 'black'

The Family Man actor Priyamani says she has received comments on her dark skin colour. The actor, who played Manoj Bajpayee's on-screen wife in the Amazon Prime Video series, said that many people have commented on her pictures on Instagram regarding her colour.

Priyamani has worked in numerous film industries in India. She has starred in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu movies before she made her Hindi film debut with Mani Ratnam's Raavan. She also starred in Rakta Charitra II and had a special dance number in Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express. Priyamani starred in both the seasons of The Family Man as well.

Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, the actor opened up about body shaming and colourism on social media. She said, "There were a lot of times when (she was body shamed.) Honestly speaking, my weight went up to 65 kilos and I did look bigger than what I am right now. So a lot of people have said, 'oh, you look fat, you look big.' Right now people are saying, 'Why you looking thin, we like you when you were fat.' I'm like, 'hello, make up your mind. You like me when I'm fat or you like me when I'm thin?' Being on the bigger side or being on the smaller side, it is each person to himself. Why do you want to body shame people saying, 'oh you're fat, you looking like a pig or...' Why do you want to do that?"

Priyamani added that she has received comments on her skin colour as well. She said that she has received comments like 'Oh you're looking black, you're looking dark,' 'Your face is white but your legs are black' on her posts. "I mean hello, what is wrong with you? What is wrong in being, even if I am a dark-skinned person girl, I don't believe I am fair, I think I am wheatish," she said.

"I said, 'Look, what is wrong, even if I am a dark-skinned person, first of all, change your opinion, don't call anybody black because black is beautiful. Lord Krishna is black in colour, he was beautiful, black is beautiful. Don't comment like this, even if you have something, keep it in your mind. Why do you want to spread negativity that 'oh you're fat, oh you're black or things like that? Don't do it,'" she added.

She said that while people think they receive their one-minute fame, it affects several people.

Priyamani will be seen in numerous projects. She will appear in Cyanide and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan.

