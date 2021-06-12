The Family Man 2: Manoj Bajpayee dances with Sharib Hashmi, Ravindra Vijay shows goofy side in BTS video

With The Family Man fever still running high, fans are lapping up any fun insight into the show that the cast and crew have to offer. On Friday, we landed on a short BTS video from the sets of the second season of the hit show.

In the video, lead star Manoj Bajpayee is seen dancing on the streets with Sharib Hashmi, who plays JK on the show. The scene was from the fourth episode of the second season, in which Srikanth and JK go looking for rebel safe houses around Chennai.

Sharib is seen getting a little too lost in the music, dancing with the locals and other members of the crew. Manoj tries to drag him away but Sharib wants to have some more fun. Another scene from the video shows Muttu, played by Ravindra Vijay, making a funny face for the camera, breaking character from the all-series agent that he played on the show.

The new season of Raj and DK's hit Amazon Prime series has been receiving praise online. The show also stars Samantha Akkinenni, whose performance as Raji, has been lauded by fans. In a recent interview, Manoj spoke about how it makes him happy when his co-stars' work is appreciated.

"I want to be overshadowed by my co-actors. I admire them, I really want them to do extremely well, I am saying not out of any modesty but that’s how I feel about my co-actors, I am very possessive about them. I only think good for them. I really wanted Samantha to make such an impact with her debut in the series and that too you know a series made by Raj DK and Suparn Verma," he told SpotBoye.

The show stars Manoj as a spy and agent, struggling to find a work-life balance. It also stars Sharad Kelkar and Priyamani with Dalip Tahil and Seema Biswas.

