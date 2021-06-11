The Family Man 2 creator Raj Nidimoru talks about final scene, exploring Covid-19 pandemic in season 3

Raj Nidimoru of director duo Raj and DK, creators of The Family Man, had explained the final scene of the second season. The scene, which teases the events of the upcoming third season, was set against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic and hinted that the action might shift to the Northeastern states.

The final scene of The Family Man 2 showed a mysterious man sitting in Kolkata, getting the go-ahead from his Chinese handler for Project Guan Yu.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Raj Nidimoru said that the scene was shot separately, as a teaser. He added that while the third season of The Family Man will definitely touch upon the Covid-19 pandemic, they are yet to decide the extent to which it will be a part of the plot.

“The scene was shot later. It was representative of where we might go and where we might not go later. The idea is to give a little tease. Now that there are fans of the show, it’s fun to do a teaser. I am sure we are going to address it a bit (the Covid-19 situation), for sure, but if it is going to be little or much, that we have to sit and write,” he said.





Also see: Himesh Reshammiya drops Surroor 2021 title track, fan says 'free vaccine everyone was talking about is here'

Raj also said that ever since The Family Man 2 was written, they had a broad idea of how they wanted the third season to go, not specific to the cliff-hanger ending of season two. “The story was always there. Not that particular scene (the last sequence) but the idea of where the show is heading was always there even as we wrote season two. As we were discussing season two, we were discussing other ideas that are going to come later. So we knew where it was heading, what world it was going to focus on and what kind of things are going into it,” he said.

The Family Man features Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, a spy who is trying to save the nation from an imminent attack and at the same time, struggling to save his marriage. The show also stars Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Sharib Hashmi and Shreya Dhanwanthary. Samantha Akkineni made her digital debut with the second season, as the antagonist.

